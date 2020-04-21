Head of the day – Lady Gaga’s atypical appearance

Lady Gaga-organized the online concert “One World: Together at Home” as the fight against the Coronavirus. Her own appearance was atypical and much too perfect.

Lady Gaga sings and plays at home during the online concert “One World: Together at Home” – with Golden dumbbells in the back right. Photo: Getty Images

The Pop Superstar Lady Gaga trained at home really with dumbbells made of Gold? At least a gold-coloured Pair of sloping was behind the musician, as she sang the song “Smile”, to bring the people during the Corona-crisis, at least in the short Smile. The appearance was part of the virtual Concert, “One World: Together at Home,” the 34-year-old at the weekend, had helped to organize, to collect donations for the world health organization (WHO) and the fight against the Virus. Together with other Stars of the industry dinosaurs like the Rolling Stones up to newcomers like Billie Eilish, sang, and Lady Gaga played, of course, exemplary, isolated from home.