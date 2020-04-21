He himself Spider-Man “trilogy, confirmed:”Director takes over MCU-movie – cinema News

Long a rumor, now it is fairly obvious: Sam Raimi takes on “Doctor Strange 2”. The cult Director speaking about his participation in the project – and the fact that the top magician in “Spider-Man 2” made a small appearance.

Sony Pictures

Originally, it was planned to leave the Director’s post for “Doctor Strange 2” with Scott Derrickson, who was in this Position already for the predecessor responsible. After whose exit, it was announced that Marvel was in talks with cult-film Director Sam Raimi (“Spider-Man”, “dance the devil”).

Now Sam Raimi himself confirmed his involvement in “Doctor Strange 2” and spoke about the brief appearance of the doctor in his Film, “Spider-Man 2”.

“Doctor Strange”Easter Egg in “amazing Spider-Man 2”

In “Spider-Man 2” is mentioned, the Supreme Marvel-wizard already: In a short scene blood journalist J. Jonah Jameson (J. K. Simmons) and colleague Ted Hoffman (Ted Raimi) scratching the head about how you want to name the new villain in the form of Dr. Octavius (Alfred Molina) on the title pages. Before you agree on Dr. Octopus, that comes with “Doctor Strange” is a brilliant idea – the Jameson rejects, however, because “the Name is already taken”.

In an interview with ComingSoon.net Raimi commented on the scene and confirmed seemingly quite casually, for his work on “Doctor Strange 2”: “(Doctor Strange) is a unique figure, but as we shot the scene for ‘Spider-Man 2’, I had no idea that we would make a Doctor Strange movie. It seems to me to be so very funny, that this line of dialogue happens to be in the Film. I wish we had been able to see my participation (Doctor Strange 2) advance.“

Doctor Strange 2: The Multiverse Of Madness is a horror movie?

About the plot of “Doctor Strange 2”, however, is not yet much known. Is confirmed so far that, in addition to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) with Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) another MCU character will be part of it and the action is in connection with the Disney+series “Wanda vision” and “Loki”.

In particular, around Scott Derricksons exit as a Director, it was discussed about the possible Horror aspects of the film- Derrickson wanted to put “elements of the review literature and the Grey” in the movie incorporate what came across, possibly, in the case of MCU Guru Kevin Feige little.

But even after Derricksons exit there is evidence to suggest that “Doctor Strange 2” with some Horror-elements will play. Director Sam Raimi is, after all, after his “dance of the devil”trilogy, a Veteran of the genre – but unlike Derrickson’s probably more a family-friendly orientation in the head, should what welcome Cowardly very.

“Doctor Strange 2” soll am 28. October 2021 in the cinema start. Who wants to lead the first “Doctor Strange” and the other MCU appearances of the doctor free of charge to heart, now has the ability to via this Link a free Disney+-trial for 7 days.

Too much Horror for the MCU? “Doctor Strange 2”-the script must be completely rewritten

*This Link is an Affiliate Link. With the completion of a subscription through this Link, your movie starts. To the price this has no effect.