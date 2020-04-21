HBO series “Perry Mason”: the first Trailer for the dark Noir-new edition of Robert Downey Jr. Series News

With “Perry Mason” wants HBO to bring one of the most popular mystery characters of all time back to the television. The first Trailer for the Robert Downey Jr. same reason series promises a Noir Flair, Jazz and plenty of dark intrigue.

The 1957 launched crime series “Perry Mason” is one of the most popular series of all time and was with audiences and critics, a great success. Based on the novel templates of Erle Stanley Gardner HBO is now producing a new edition with perhaps the most famous lawyer in the criminal history.

As in the Thriller-classic will rotate in the new “Perry Mason”series is all about unorthodox criminal defense attorney Mason, who has taken on the task of representing the Innocent in court.

The sinister sounds of Robert Downey Jr. and a “Game Of Thrones”Director

The HBO remake seems to the series-previous post however, a distinctly somber tone: Located in the Los Angeles of 1932, the storyline follows Mason (Matthew Rhys) in the investigation of a Kidnapping, in which he uncovers the dark intrigues in the city of angels, and of his terrible war experiences in the First world war is haunted.

HBO Fans will be happy about that “Perry Mason” Tim Van Patten as a Director is involved, has are series such as “Game Of Thrones”, “The Sopranos” and “Boardwalk Empire” in his Vita. Produced the series, among other things, Robert Downey Jr., you should be interested already for some time for a new edition of the Perry Mason-substance, and in the case of a periodically scheduled movie, the main role play.

“Perry Mason” to 21, from the. June 2020 to be broadcast on the US channel HBO. In Germany, the series is likely to run then at the Sky.

