Hair like Jennifer Aniston: 5 hairstyles Trends of actress

From the iconic Rachel Cut, about hairstyles-Trends such as the Bob, to the layered cut, you know, up to today, from Jennifer Aniston – the actress has transformed her hair over the years a few Looks. Due to their large role as Rachel Green in “Friends” won Jennifer Aniston (and her hair) especially in the 1990s, to great popularity and have been to the always-changing model in hairstyles Trends.
This relevance could keep the actress until today – because she still enjoys many Beauty of moments and is great for your distinctive hair known.
Why? Because it creates it since the nineties, hairstyles-Trends-participate in a casual way, to stay true to their own style and their hair always unintentionally look like. We have compiled the five best moments that Jennifer Aniston and her hair in full show.
Hairstyles-Trends – then and now, is So changed and so have the hair of Jennifer Aniston over the years
1994: the Rachel Cut
With this hairstyles-copy, one has learned to know and love: Jennifer Aniston has taken with the Start of the cult series “Friends,” the role of Rachel Green and set equal to the beginning of the Era one of the most important hairstyles-Trends, this time – the Rachel-Cut. At the time, her hair was about shoulder length, with lots of light highlights covered and caressed by the stage cut her face. The may spraying today, a Retro-based, but it has definitely contributed to the fact that the hair of Jennifer Aniston are the focus of the Public.
1997: the updo
A updo is Jennifer Aniston a rare sight in felt nine cases out of ten you open to wearing your hair. Your this Look is also very good and shows your face, which is otherwise framed so often of your hair. It is striking in the case of Jennifer Aniston, she pulls back, plugged-hairstyles-Trends always an extreme side parting and a sleek chic Look, which works up to today, modern.
1999: the Bob
The Bob was when Jennifer Aniston almost a Surprise, you knew cutting your hair, but most of the time in a level, and with a lot of extra volume. However, the Understatement of this hairstyles-Trends-state-of-the actress in the year 1999 and showed it with a Look that is not necessarily her role in “Friends” recalls. While you remained at your side parting faithfully, cut the hair up to the neck and middle and put on a straight cut, which appears as modern as it is stylish.
2003: the Pony
Well, Yes, the 2000s was a difficult decade, not only in fashion but also in numerous hairstyles Trends. Here has all the fun Jennifer Aniston and her hair in big Curls with bangs placed. Also, if the looks not of this time anymore, it has to return part of certainly one of the most important hairstyles-Trends, to shear, but then your much more classic, iconic Look.
By the way: Jennifer Aniston has always played with Highlights and streaks, but hardly any of your natural hair color to be adopted – this will give your hair in different Looks, always, of course.
2015: the Jennifer-Aniston-cut –
Since the 90s, you could see Jennifer Aniston with a Look that stands up for you today: their smooth, medium-length hair, cut in a natural stage, but is best. With age (now Jennifer Aniston is actually 51!) did she say goodbye to daring hairstyles-Trends, and more and more of the Look found that flatters your face. Therefore, you can see her hair up today, only with small modifications in the same level of cut that is, in the end, but in the best and hairstyles-model.