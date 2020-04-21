Hair like Jennifer Aniston: 5 hairstyles Trends of actress

From the iconic Rachel Cut, about hairstyles-Trends such as the Bob, to the layered cut, you know, up to today, from Jennifer Aniston – the actress has transformed her hair over the years a few Looks. Due to their large role as Rachel Green in “Friends” won Jennifer Aniston (and her hair) especially in the 1990s, to great popularity and have been to the always-changing model in hairstyles Trends.

This relevance could keep the actress until today – because she still enjoys many Beauty of moments and is great for your distinctive hair known.

Why? Because it creates it since the nineties, hairstyles-Trends-participate in a casual way, to stay true to their own style and their hair always unintentionally look like. We have compiled the five best moments that Jennifer Aniston and her hair in full show.

Hairstyles-Trends – then and now, is So changed and so have the hair of Jennifer Aniston over the years

1994: the Rachel Cut

With this hairstyles-copy, one has learned to know and love: Jennifer Aniston has taken with the Start of the cult series “Friends,” the role of Rachel Green and set equal to the beginning of the Era one of the most important hairstyles-Trends, this time – the Rachel-Cut. At the time, her hair was about shoulder length, with lots of light highlights covered and caressed by the stage cut her face. The may spraying today, a Retro-based, but it has definitely contributed to the fact that the hair of Jennifer Aniston are the focus of the Public.