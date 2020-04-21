Gigantic, digital concert – Followed the “One World together at home”Festival in the Livestream

Gigantic, digital concert



On Saturday (18.04.) starts from 20 PM probably the biggest digital music festival has ever given. Followed the performances of the Megastars in the live stream.

It is a Festival of superlatives – just not under the open sky or in a large hall, but in the living room of probably billions of people! On Saturday (18.04.) the “One World together at home”-the Festival starts at 20 o’clock German time. The list of Megastars that will be at this Event on the stage is simply gigantic.

Global Streaming and TV-Event

Worldwide, the Event in the TV and on the net to see if such Megastars as Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, the Rolling Stones, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes or Taylor Swift on stage virtually to occur. Moderated the Event of the US-Talker Jimmy Kimmel. More than 100 artists are to occur within the multi-hour Show.

The Show aims to show global solidarity

The Stars want to advertise with their performances for solidarity and money for the benefit of a Fund of the world health organization (WHO) to collect. With the Event of Megastar Lady Gaga will be organized. She was as a guest of one of the press conferences by the WHO on Monday (13.04.) on. It’s going to be a huge thank you to the helpers in the healthcare sector in many countries, which often worked without sufficient protection against infection. It will urgently need more money for protective equipment and testing, it said.

The concert in full length

The concert consists of two Parts: On Saturday (18. April, 20.00 to 02.00), it is as a multi-hour digital Livestream in social media and to see on many Streaming providers, on the night of Sunday (19.04.) as a global TV Show on the net and in the case of television channels like NBC and CBS. In Germany, the concert of MTV and Comedy Central shows. The complete concert you can see at the bottom of the Livestream! A Lot Of Fun!

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87-ZFjLfBAQ(/embed)