“Game of Thrones”Creator George R. R. Martin almost had himself in the series. © picture alliance/Sandro Campardo/KEYSTONE/dpa

“Game of Thrones”Creator George R. R. Martin actually wanted to occur even in the HBO series. He had a certain, bloody scene in his head.

The final season of “Game of Thrones” was aired in the year 2019.

was aired in the year 2019. Author George R. R. Martin actually had planned a Cameo appearance.

actually had planned a Cameo appearance. In a Blog post, the “Game of Thrones”Creator reveals why he had decided against it.

Cameo appearances by authors or Film – and series-creators are definitely not a rarity. So it was, for example, for the late comic author Stan Lee usual, the actors in Marvel productions to participate. Also, “Twilight”Creator Stephenie Meyer is to be seen in the first Film of the vampire Saga for a few seconds. Also worth a mention: Stephen Kingthat occurs in many of his book adaptations.

And how it looks “Game of Thrones”Creator George R. R. Martin from? He is to discover in the successful HBO series, not a single Time, but almost he stepped in front of the camera.

“Game of Thrones”Creator George R. R. Martin stood in front of the camera

In fact, George R. R. Martin* even expressed several times the desire, in the serial adaptation of his successful “The song of ice and fire”novels participate. Once he managed to do, even: In the Pilot episode of “Game of Thrones”* he is as a guest at the wedding of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) is present. His appearance the spectators were treated to never-to-face, since the said Episode was even shot once.

As the author in a Blog Post describes, he remained but to stand firm. He hoped then that his severed head and the heads of the “Game of Thrones”producers David Benioff and D. B. Weiss in addition to Ned stark’s (Sean Bean) Remains to be impaled on the Red keep. This Plan is not implemented, the creators, however, in the fact, because during the filming of 1. Season was not enough money available.

You can also read: “Game of Thrones” Fans can look forward to a new book-the end.

George R. R. Martin hoped to make an appearance in this horrific “Game of Thrones”scene

In the 3. Season of the series started George R. R. Martin a new start: He wanted the while Red Wedding are brutally assassinates. The appearance of the author would have been quite suitable, because he’s this terrible scene, in which, among other things, Rob Stark (Richard Madden) and Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) die, finally, even thought of had.

However, this Cameo was not to be. As a justification, Martin cites the danger that his appearance, the audience in this important scene may be too much would have distracted.

Although “Game of Thrones”* in the year 2019 to the end, the author has, however, still have a Chance in the planned Spin-Off of “House of the Dragon”* to participate. So there is still hopes for a Cameo appearance.

Also interesting: “Game of Thrones” – Official explanation of the last scene of Daenerys disappointed Fans.

Video: “House of the Dragon” – HBO filmed “Game of Thrones”-a history of

Learn more: “The Last Kingdom”Trailer released – This happens in 4. Season.

