“Fridays for Future” in the Corona-crisis: what now?





Without the Virus, Carla would Reemtsma and their comrades-in-arms of those days in the duration of stress. “We were making leaflets, writing press releases, the technology to organize the Demos in dozens of cities,” says the 21-year-old student and “Fridays-For-Future”activist.

On Friday of next week, he should be the next global strike the young climate movement. Millions of people in more than 100 countries, wanted to bring the activists back to the road, as the last large-scale protests last September and November. But now not only one of the planned Demos will take place. No removals of speech through big cities, no “We’re here, we’re loud”-chanting, no solidarity concerts, no Greta Thunberg-town hall square. Unthinkable in times of Corona. “We have lived on it, to make mass protests on the street. But now neither mass nor road are possible,” says Carla Reemtsma. Your comrades-in-arms Linus Steinmetz, University of Göttingen says: “We will not go back in large numbers on the road, if possible, without endangering other people.” And Jacob Blasel from Kronshagen explained in Kiel: “We plan so that we can make throughout the year 2020, not mass events.”

Output restrictions, contact bans, keeping a safe distance – all the hits “Fridays for Future” (FFF) to the heart. 2019 was the big year of motion; at the time you made climate protection to the main stream topic. 2020 you must fear, to sink into insignificance. “The Friday strikes and peaceful protests were the core Identity for FFF, both internally and externally,” says Moritz Sommer from the Berlin Institute for Protest and movement research. “At the Moment it is insanely hard for the movement to be at all these concerns to a broad Public is perceived.” Not a Protest-spring for FFF Even before Corona FFF had lost its dynamism. Over the Winter there were in Germany only a handful of weekly Friday strikes with the simple numbers of participants. Internally, the activists are about a realignment debated. “In the spring we want to build Momentum with large rallies again,” said Steinmetz in February.

But a little later began to spread the Coronavirus. And FFF-planned large-scale strikes, said about the Bavarian local elections on may 13. March, although there was no contact prohibition. Also Greta Thunberg been protesting for weeks, only virtual. Sensation they aroused so little. “The largest video conference ever” Their global day of protest on may 24. April have moved, the activists into the network. “We want to organize the largest video conference ever,” says Blasel. A Livestream with Talk of climate activists, from all over the world, music, and other forms of protest you want to offer. These include interactive strike map, on which all the virtual participants can enter. And to the real places, where people should have to demonstrate, want FFF to set up-people at least a couple of signs.

The idea of a Online strike, was a matter of principle, especially since FFF is digitally networked is better than many other non-governmental organisations, says protest researcher summer. However, the effect will be limited to the company – especially now that Corona is superimposed on all other issues. As stated in a Forsa survey for n-tv and RTL at the end of March, only nine percent of Germans that the environment protection is a top policy priority. “This strike has, in particular, the function of the own people on the Ball,” says summer. Also activist Carla Reemtsma admits: “Because you have to delude themselves, as we do not come out great from the own filter bubble. But it is important to show people now: ‘Hey, we’re still here!'”