Fortnite presents the new Track by musician Travis Scott

Musician Travis Scott, presented in the Online Shooter Fortnite his new Track, and wants to offer the audience a very special experience. Astronomical in of the Fortnite created.

A special Event in Fortnite

Astronomical was inspired by Cactus Jack’s creations. You of all people should appear to be best as early as possible to the Online concert, to be able to really see everything. Thus as many as possible can experience the Event, are the following Slots available:

24. April – 01:00 PM German time

24. April – 16:00 German time

25. April – 06:00 PM German time

25. April – 17:00 German time

26. April – 00:00 German time

Admission starts 30 minutes before.

Travis Scott will also be presenting a part of his Icon series in Fortnite (now for 9,99 € buy). The Outfits, Emotes, and more you can from 21. April in the game. In addition, the Astronomical, instead of find Challenges, where your other Items are earned. Who participates in the Event, you can look forward to in addition to Astro world Cyclone Glider and two Loading Screens for Fortnite.

Source: Press Release

In addition, popular PC-Games-readers PCNSWPS4XBOX360

Fortnite: Update 12.41 available Fans of Patch Notes put together, this is new

Epic Games plays on the Fortnite Update 12.41. Fans have worn the Patch Notes together and in order for Details to the Changes. PCNSWPS4XBOX360

Fortnite down: Server is offline for Update 12.41 today – maintenance, first Patch info

Fortnite offline: Server Battle-Royale-Shooters are down. Today, the Update 12.41 ready. We have the first news. PCNSWPS4XBOX360

Fortnite: Gift for all players – Update 12.41 contains Free reward

This week, the Fortnite Update 12.41 is. With the new Patch, players will receive a gift for the Battle-Royale-Shooter.

00:33

Fortnite: Trailer of the Battle Pass Chapter 2: Season 1







(*) Affiliate Links we have marked with an asterisk. We get to make a purchase through our Link, a small Commission and can Fund the free website part with these revenues. For the User, no costs arise from doing this.



