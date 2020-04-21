Fortnite presents the new Track by musician Travis Scott

On the weekend, it is possible to hear a new Track from musician Travis Scott in the Online Shooter Fortnite. You experienced an Event that was created from scratch in Fortnite.
Musician Travis Scott, presented in the Online Shooter Fortnite his new Track, and wants to offer the audience a very special experience. Astronomical in of the Fortnite created.
A special Event in Fortnite
Astronomical was inspired by Cactus Jack’s creations. You of all people should appear to be best as early as possible to the Online concert, to be able to really see everything. Thus as many as possible can experience the Event, are the following Slots available:
- 24. April – 01:00 PM German time
- 24. April – 16:00 German time
- 25. April – 06:00 PM German time
- 25. April – 17:00 German time
- 26. April – 00:00 German time
Admission starts 30 minutes before.
Travis Scott will also be presenting a part of his Icon series in Fortnite (now for 9,99 € buy). The Outfits, Emotes, and more you can from 21. April in the game. In addition, the Astronomical, instead of find Challenges, where your other Items are earned. Who participates in the Event, you can look forward to in addition to Astro world Cyclone Glider and two Loading Screens for Fortnite.
Source: Press Release
