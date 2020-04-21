“Financially it’s been a big swig from the bottle”

Jens Beining: “every day We get a Container of autumn goods, we can not send provisional to the trade. This is a disaster.”

“Extraordinary situations require extraordinary measures”, says Jens Beining. He is the CEO of the Wortmann-group, Detmold with the Shoe brands are Tamaris, Marco Tozzi, s. Oliver Shoes, Caprice and Jana. The group has drawn up a 10-point Plan, to its commercial support customers in crisis and to improve their liquidity. The Wortmann steps taken include a medium-sized, two-digit million amount. In the TW-interview, the head of the company background and Details are explained.

Textile industry: Mr. Beining, what is the crisis mode in the Wortmann-group?

Jens Beining: The impact of the Coronavirus, we have been working already since the middle of January by our procurement structures in Asia. We have constantly had a team in China, which has ensured the current business process and to ensure that the collection, development, and production is mostly run trouble-free. There we have seen what happens and also our company prepared in Detmold. Among other things, we have installed technically a Tunnel, so that employees can access from home at all. 70% of colleagues working in the home office. Short-time work we do not use (yet), the employees build first Overtime and take a vacation.

The Wortmann group has brought an extensive package of aid for trade on the way. How long have you worked on it?

We have spent around three weeks with the plan of action. For this, we have spoken with many international customers, to be able to provide us with a comprehensive Overview of the Situation in the trade gain. The problems are different. Some retailers have urgent liquidity needs, some can cope well. Who is to order Tamaris, didn’t even get so much goods to be delivered, such as to offer our convenient Shoe brands, because we are based here ready-to-wear and more delivery dates. Finally, we have considered in the group, what really helps and what we can afford.

You communicate a medium two-digit million amount with the you will access the trading under the arms. Can you be more precise?

Generally speaking, you have to remember that we are taking goals through the new payment approximately 75% of our annual turnover in only 30 days later than otherwise. Then only the 10% Instant-help-in rebate for current spring/summer merchandise – the equivalent of around 25 million Euro, arriving directly to the trade. And to be able to the goods that we deliver now, check in, and we needed new capacity, since our logistics Center is aligned in Detmold to run. We have in the Region of two additional warehouses with a total of 20.000m2, leased to the goods of our customers on our cost to provide. Not to forget the tons of shoes for autumn/Winter, we have now a day.

You could stop there, nothing more?

For the coming year, our orders will go back for sure, because we have to reckon with fewer POS, and less purchasing power. On the other hand we have with the defined runner models, we have to store now for the trading, Yes already has a (higher) initial inventory in the coming year. For this year’s autumn season was nothing more to change, on the contrary, We tried in advance to get all of the productions in Asia in an upright position. Many companies manufacture exclusively for us, because we see it as our responsibility. However, this is now on the feet, as that we receive each day, Container to goods, we can not send provisional to the trade. This is a disaster. And all this must be financed. In the autumn/Winter season, we try to support the trade with a customized needs-based season timing.

A Problem for Wortmann?

The are financially and organisationally seen, huge challenges. But we are a healthy company. It pays that we have for years managed prudently. But it is already a big swig from the bottle, the we take. And this mouthful comes from the company’s Treasury.

More on the topic of

Shoe group sets-million-dollar support package

Word’s 10-point Plan for the trade

The Wortmann group is to help its trading partners in the Corona-crisis, and has drawn up a Plan, the measures to improve the liquidity of the Retailer.

For Tamaris do you operate an Online platform, in addition to the own warehouse, the Store-Partner and since the beginning of the year to Shop-in-Shop dealer is docked. How to develop the E-Business in the crisis?

With the Shutdown, we have pushed the platform to even more partners in a short period of time. The demand is high, few traders are bailed out, because now they have no staff on the surfaces. We have halved the fees for the processing of more than. And we have changed the Filter: We have a lot more orders to retailers than in the past. Driven by the additional stocks of our partners and sales are up 50% year-on-year. But we must also say clearly, what is there generated, – can’t make up for the lack of stationary sales betting. But it is better than nothing. And if a retailer sent an average of the day of 20 Pairs of Tamaris shoes, it reduces the strain on his storage situation.

We stay with the main brand Tamaris. How to prepare you and the trading partner on the restart?

Our Store partners have prepared their stores top. Many prepare for precautions and, for example, have protected the checkout counter with plexiglass. We plan as a company a number of marketing measures and after the re-opening to boost the frequency.

But if high frequencies are not desired for further caution?

There are still so many question marks. We need to be flexible to respond to sight and constantly readjust. We don’t even know how the consumer sentiment of the customers will be. Many of you have in this time and less money. On the other hand, no holidays are currently possible. Perhaps to compensate for some of the new fashion and reward yourself with new shoes.

A hot topic of discussion are discount promotions to the re-opening. What do you recommend?

We provide our traders with a comprehensive Overview of what articles are also to be expected in the upcoming season F/S 2021. The constancy in the collections of this time will be a little higher than usual. So our traders can trade is very targeted and results-oriented.

What are you Learning from this crisis?

I would have let such a Situation never dreamed of, and never would have believed, what’s the Impact on society and the economy. It will certainly change a lot. We will reconsider our structures of production and also the collection development process, in order to reduce dependencies and to come closer to the market. Maybe this is now the opportunity for a truly smarter season-clocking. The whole crisis and the impact of us employ safe for at least 24 months.

You dare a look into the crystal ball.

I am positive about the future. In spite of this difficult time, all of the employees are highly motivated. All with a lot of passion and extremely high level of commitment your Best to be even after Corona our dealers a strong Partner. For this we fight, and I personally am looking forward − as I am sure to all the time after Corona.

And generally speaking?

What I do wonder is whether the sustainability hype, it will dwindle in front of Corona by consumers and others due to Greta Thunberg, or a new thrust gets. I can imagine both. We will see.