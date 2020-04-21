Engagement rumor with Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich

Ringing in Demi Lovato bells in the future, soon the wedding? She has engaged with Max Ehrich? This rumor makes currently the round, but that is not True.

An Insider talked to “E! News”: “The engagement rumors are not true. The relationship of Demi and Max is still at the beginning. Just enjoy it, get to know each other.“ Ehrich, the neck seems already to be over head in Lovato in love. Another source added, namely: “Max is practically pulled up to Demi and everything is going very well. Rip jokes and laugh all the time together.“

Demi Lovato has by the way, recently in an Interview said that she could imagine it perfectly, to start with another woman for a family.

Photo: (c) David Gabber / PR Photos