Emma Amour: He has simply done so without the justification of the conclusion – what to do?

Emma Amour
“He has simply done so without the justification of the conclusion”
Dear Jennifer,
you poor. I can very well imagine how much your heart hurts. Mainly because your Ex is not communicating friend quite clearly and you can’t explain why he sees no future together.
Clear, therefore, that it is to close this uncertainty is very difficult, some sort of peace with the Situation and start the process of saying goodbye. Also I have a lot of understanding for you to get your hopes up. The separation may be, in your opinion, sooo serious when he says nothing Concrete, and you then also “treasure” is called.
So much to the emotional side of your story.
Since there is a rational point of view. I say not involved I’m honestly skeptical. I’m warmed-up relationships per se. My experience, both my own as well as in my environment, have taught me that couples who dare a second attempt, most of the problems you had the first Time.
I don’t want to discourage you here, but now completely. If you feel that you have to fight for the relationship, do it. I would, however, advise on the game report, so he misses you to give in.
Much more efficient I think it is, if you do it with honesty try. Tell him that you like him want you to you believe, and ask him when and why he has Faith in your future is lost, and if there is something you can do, so he once again Yes says to you.
I wish for you is that you find yourself again. And if not, then I wish for you is that you go down after many tears slowly, but certainly new ways.
I am thinking of you and sending you much strength,
And what Jennifer answers would you?
