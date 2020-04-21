Emma Amour: He has simply done so without the justification of the conclusion – what to do?

Love Emma

I was a year in a long-distance relationship. Nevertheless, we were able to see us every weekend. We met over the Internet, and at some point he decided to visit me, until then, we were just friends.

In fact, it was love at first sight and on the day we saw us for the first Time, we came together also. The weekends were wonderful. Of course, we have to fight more often, but mostly during the week. As soon as we saw each other, everything was good. We have even planned our future.

Now he has broken up with shortly before our anniversary, suddenly, from me. As the reason he called is that he sees no future, I don’t know.

After the separation, I had to travel to him to get my things. He hugged me long and me “honey” called. A short time later, he wrote that it was a mistake and that I should make no hope. He would also like to no more contact.

Our radio silence keeps up until now, however never for a long time. Most of the time a conversation comes up short, but then he suddenly stops responding. I would like to fight him. Even if I’m only 20 years old, so I feel somehow, that this person and this relationship was very Special.

Do you see a way to save the relationship? Can feelings come back? I don’t know if I should leave him for the first time in peace, so that he has time to miss you.

Greetings,

Jennifer