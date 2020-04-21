During the Corona-crisis flies in the Tennis Ball in Höhr-grenzhausen instead of Paris

Normally would look at the Tennis world in may banned to Paris. After Roland Garros, to be exact, where else the second Grand Slam tournament of the year is on the rise. Where Rafael Nadal calls on its 13. French Open-would have to take the Triumph, and the attacks about Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev help. However, because in these days nothing is as it normally is, the look goes instead in the direction of the Western forest. To be Höhr-grenzhausen, exactly where on 1. May in the middle of the Corona, with the crisis in a Tennis tournament takes place. The first in Europe since the outbreak of the pandemic, and possibly the first in the world.





While in the battle in the Rhineland-Palatinate, this small town is not Nadal, Djokovic or Zverev, which can be measured. But at least some of the seasoned Tennis pros such as Dustin Brown and Yannick hanfmann are. It is a “spirit event” without spectators, without line judges or ball kids and in compliance with the strictest health regulations for the players. But it is also still a small step back in the direction of normality. The Matches will be streamed on the Internet platform, the Tennis Channel International, live. The Live sports is a Comeback – albeit in a conceivable small frame.

Permission thanks to a consistent approach

“We wanted to make in the first place something for the player,” says co-organizer Rodney Rapson to the F. A. Z.. Finally, this suffered from the current break from the game, not only financially, but also mentally and physically due to the lack of match practice. The Australian Rapson is the managing Director of Europe at the Israeli sports technology company play sight that produces the images for Transmission.

On his Initiative, the organisers of the Base Tennis Academy in Höhr-grenzhausen, came early in contact with the game organization, the ATP and Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU), the anti – corruption and betting fraud authority in the Tennis Sport. As both gave their Okay, tried it with the local health authority for an exemption, so that the professionals are allowed to play Tennis. Also, the organizers got thanks to a consistent approach given. Even before the state of Rhineland-Palatinate from this Monday on, even in the recreational sports play the tennis again allowed.

Quickly, an eight-strong field with players was a result mainly from the Region. The most prominent Starter Brown, of Lingen, with consistent Serve-and-Volley, his long Rasta-mane, and sometimes spectacular Victories, such as 2015 in Wimbledon over Nadal to the audience-loving on the Pro tour is. Hemp man, after all, already twice in the main draw at Grand Slam Events, is number 143 in the world ranking of the currently best-placed participants. In the meanwhile, for the UK launch at the end of born in Koblenz Jan Choinski gives the whole even an international Touch.

Direction for the sport of tennis

The prize money for the players is manageable. Instead, the Event for social facilities in the Region affected by the Corona-crisis donate. Be played on the clay courts in the Tennis hall in the West forest 32 Matches within four days. In the mode, Each-against-each, to the conclusion of a round of placement games in the K. o. mode. Because each player shall play two matches per day, played a set of only up to four points, with a tie-break when the score was 3:3. The “cost”rule, what is the game duration is shortened, in addition, is eliminated.

Despite his unusual mode of battle in the West forest in the direction of could be a benchmark for the sport of tennis in the coming weeks and months. So far, the game is up at least to 13. July exposed, but in the industry, many expect that the Pause lasts even longer. Smaller Show-Events could create at this time remedy. Star Coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who supervises, among others, Serena Williams, announced for may of a corresponding Event in his Academy in the South of France. “Ultimate Tennis Showdown”, he calls it stresses immodest. Also Rapson and his colleagues want to align more tournaments in other locations, so as to enable the professionals to bridge the Corona time. “Many have ideas, but we already have a concept,” he says. And so, the Tennis world on 1 may. May, for once, excited to Höhr-grenzhausen look.