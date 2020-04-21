DSDS (RTL): Let’s-Dance-Sensation – Ramon Roselly goes to a dance show

American idol: “Let’s Dance”-viewers will be happy, because Superstar Ramon Roselly in the RTL-dance show.

Cologne, Germany – “Deutschland sucht den Superstar” (DSDS) is already since 2002, as one of the most successful German TV Shows. Recently, the 17 was. Season of the RTL-Format with a spectacular Finale ended. Singer Ramon Roselly (26) went this year as a Superstar from the broadcast shows. Pop legend and chief judge Dieter Bohlen (66), as well as numerous RTL viewer since the beginning of the season of the 26-Year-old excited.

But not only American idol Fans can look forward to. Also “Let’s Dance”-viewers will be the Singer soon on the stage to see how extratipp.com reported.

American idol: The spectators are expected in the case of “Let’s Dance”

In the last few days, the RTL was-dance show “Let’s Dance” in the Easter break. However, on the 17. April returns to the TV-Format on the transmitter, parquet back and waiting with spectacular Show Acts.

RTL published in advance of the dances and accompanying songs of the eight remaining dance couples:

Lili Paul-Roncalli (21) and Massimo Sinató (39) : Samba, “Pon De Replay”, Rihanna

and : Samba, “Pon De Replay”, Rihanna Laura Müller (19) and Christian Polanc (41) : Rumba “Make You Feel My Love”, Adele

and : Rumba “Make You Feel My Love”, Adele Luca Hänni (25) and Christina Air (30) : Rumba, “Avant Toi”, VITAA & SLIMANE

and : Rumba, “Avant Toi”, VITAA & SLIMANE Loiza Lamers (25) and Andrzej Cibis (32) : Paso Doble, “Rhtythm Is A Dancer”, Snap!

and : Paso Doble, “Rhtythm Is A Dancer”, Snap! Moritz, Hans (24) and Renata Lusin (32) : Contemporary, “Apologize”, Timbaland ft. OneRepublic

and : Contemporary, “Apologize”, Timbaland ft. OneRepublic llka Bessin (48) and Erich Klann (32) : Tango, “Palladio Allegretto”, Jenkins

and : Tango, “Palladio Allegretto”, Jenkins Tijan Njie (28) and Kathrin Menzinger (31) : Slow Foxtrot, “Fly Me To The Moon”, Frank Sinatra

and : Slow Foxtrot, “Fly Me To The Moon”, Frank Sinatra Martin Klempnow (46) and Marta Arndt (30): Slow Foxtrot, “My Girl”, The Temptations

In addition to the individual tasks which need to RTL candidate in the Jury team dances to compete against each other.

Juror Joachim Llambi (55) dancing with Lili Paul-Roncalli, Laura Müller, and Martin Klempnow. His Colleague Motsi Mabuse (39) occurs with the former American idol participants Luca Hänni and Moritz Hans, Jorge Gonzalez (52) with Ilka Bessin, Loiza Lamers and Tijan Njie.

American idol: Ramon Roselly is part of the “Let’s Dance”

To the delight of many“Let’s Dance”-spectator also Ramon Roselly on Friday evening in the dance show perform. But not on the dance floor, but on the microphone. As a RTL-press meitteilung emerged, the American idol winner the Dieter Bohlen produced Top-Hit “One night” to sing.

Also on 17. April turns back everything to the question: Who needs to “Let’s Dance” as the next to leave (Let’s Dance are the previous winners of the dance show)?

In the last RTL-Show had to say goodbye to Ulrike von der Groeben on the dance floor. Prior to that, there were Sükrü Pehlivan, Loiza, Lamers, Aílton, Sabrina Setlur and Steffi Jones. Loiza Lamers was for personal reasons, resigned John Kelly back to the dance floor.

The RTL viewer looking forward now to the American idol Finale all the more on the Dance show and share your excitement via Twitter:

