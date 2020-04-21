Donations and Chainsmokers, Justin Bieber & co. meeting

Recently, with the “All in Challenge” a really cool fundraiser online, in which you can experience by donations, with the variety of Stars and celebrities unforgettable moments. The money collected goes to panels, Food distribution centers & Co.. The Chainsmokers with make already.

This is the All-in Challenge

For several hours, it is possible Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro to chill out at the movie set, with Justin Bieber in the own four walls “One Less Lonley Girl” to sing, and with the Chainsmokers to make a Trip to Vegas. The reason for these exceptional opportunities, the “All in Challenge”. On a Website you can acquire for the various “Once-In-A-Lifetime-Experiences” digital Wireless and among all participants a winner will be drawn.

The aim of the project is to support non-profit organizations such as “Meals on Wheels”, “No Kid Hungry” or “America’s Food Fund”. All of these food aid efforts around food security in the Americas, which is just due to the corona crisis, a large issue. Many Americans are unemployed, and countless children can not go to school to get a hot meal. It is a little more than 3.5 million euros are already in the digital Pot.

The Chainsmokers are at the Start

Also in the DJ-scene, the Challenge has arrived already: So, for example, in the case of TCS. The lucky winner with a private jet Taggart and Pall from L. A. to Las Vegas to be flown and has to be followed by a Dinner and concert with the Two enjoy. TCS by the way Chrissy Teigen, Zedd and David Dobrik nominated to to the cool action to take part.

“So we are going all in. We are going to give away something really incredible right now. I don’t know if you know this, but we play a lot in Vegas. So what we are going to do is, we are giving away a trip to come to Vegas with us. We pregame, we have dinner together, you come to the show, you hang on the booth with us all night. Then we post-game and fly back to L. A. together.”

Photo credits: Rukes, All-in-Challenge