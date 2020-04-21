Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez: No more friends

As a child and Teenager, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez have been practically inseparable. Today it looks very different.

The “Harper’s Bazzar Magazine,” said the singer: “If you grow up with someone, then you will always feel love. But I’m not friends with her (Selena).“ The only Person from the Disney Era, with the Lovato still has contact, is Miley Cyrus. Over the 27-Year-old said: “I’m talking about with Miley. She is great and I love you all and I’ll always, have always. But I think she is the only one from that Era that I still have contact.“

Earlier, Demi Lovato has claimed Taylor Swift would have you spy on her best friend Selena Gomez out.

Photo: (c) David Gabber / PR Photos