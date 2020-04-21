Demi Lovato and Sam Smith are “ready” – Cologne

The two musicians have made their Fans very happy. Because on Friday, Demi Lovato and Sam Smith will release their first joint Single.

Sam Smith’s followers had made sure to Ensure that it is Year, this year the 27 -. Because dey had announced in late March that the Album had been postponed until further notice. It felt for the singer is not right to publish the work in its current Form. Therefore, dey will revise it for now and probably for the unpublished title change. So dey does the same it’s Lady Gaga, who canceled their album release. In contrast to their colleague, the musician will publish but other music. Since the Fans were of course noisy, especially as dey always more photos with Demi Lovato has posted, and to be, obviously, very closely with the singer seemed to be.

Are you ready?

Actually, all the hints were poorly understood incorrectly. After all, Sam Smith announced after all the cryptic messages to their friend, that the dey has scheduled an announcement and also here are the 27 was marked-Year-old. For those who had not understood until then, there was a clearly single cover, such as “Daily Mail“reported. On this, the two musicians are to be seen. They wear white track suits and medals around the neck. The question of course remains whether this presentation is an allusion to the actual content of the “I’m Ready” or only on the music video. If the next day another Teaser is coming, know your Followers, the seemingly only this Friday. But who has all the hints and innuendo will probably have to wait another two days on the new song. After all, both artists seem to really look forward to the cooperation.