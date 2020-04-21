“Decline in world trade will hit Germany hard”

The “Free world,” spoke with the financial experts for the consequences of the Corona-crisis. He sees difficulties in Germany. Angela Merkel had underestimated the crisis.

Free World: You have in your decades-long experience as a political observer and journalist to do something with the Corona-crisis comparable to that experienced?



Bruno Bandulet: You can compare only things and events, which are not identical. Otherwise, comparisons are meaningless. For example, one can compare the current shock to the world economy with the oil crisis of the seventies, when you could go on the German autobahn for a walk – just the price of Oil is not broken at the time, but explodes. The share market crash in 2020 can be compared to 2000 or even 2008 – but this time, the Crash was not from the financial market. Epidemics it several in the last years – but not with such impact. No, the Corona-crisis is unique. Historically, once the measures of governments and Central banks. Earlier, the debt only in times of war have increased so massively in such a short period of time.



Free World: The big winner of the Corona-crisis in Germany is the CDU/CSU. Prior to the start of the crisis, she was in the mood for deep-and in the leadership fight, now she climbs in the polls to 38%. How do you explain this popularity of the Union? You think this will last?



Bruno Bandulet: The approval for the CSU in Bavaria is increased even to a sensational 49%. A state of emergency, the hour of the Executive, not the Opposition, is always. And the CSU added that Söder is similar to Short in Austria leadership. This impresses the people. After the crisis, other topics will be the focus.



Free World: How do you assess the role of Angela Merkel? She seems to belong as a Person of the Main profiteers of the Corona-crisis.



Bruno Bandulet: They ignored the risks week and is probably underestimated. She is a master of the late reaction and more of a feel-good Chancellor. In the majority of non-political German like. In the crisis they played no prominent role.



Free World: Similarly, in nationwide surveys, we can see peak values of over 90% for the policy of the Federal government. The again from your point of view, the mood in the country is realistic? Keep a change of mood likely?

Bruno Bandulet: This is of course only a snapshot. It depends on whether the government is making noticeable serious errors. The peak values of the consent will, however, go so or so back again. Apart from that, the negligence attributable to the Federal government, must come, is yet on the Table. If you consider that in 2012, in Berlin, the question is, why no consequences have been drawn to a risk assessment being made, the said the expiration of the current crisis with uncanny accuracy before then. Germany was in no way prepared. We were just lucky that the epidemic was less serious than in Italy and Spain, so far at least.

Free World: The reaction of the Germans on the Corona of the in other countries differs from their point of view, or the response is typical of what we see in other countries?



Bruno Bandulet: If you mean the population, I see no big difference. As for the governments, Vienna has a determined and competent acted as a Berlin – like, in fact, already in the refugee crisis in 2015. The Italians have had to pay a high price for the fact that the government has managed the health system. Apart from that, I think that the authorities in Germany at the länder level more efficient than in southern Europe.



Free World: The fear of the Corona is covered by the up to then prevailing climate of hysteria. Greta Thunberg and Fridays for the Future, are now history?

Bruno Bandulet: I wish you would, because nothing is more instructive than the confrontation with real crises and dangers. The Greta-complex was only possible in a sated, spoiled society, specifically in an urban environment, the natural lives of remote and at the same time the environment is. Of course, nature is worth protecting. This has always been a conservative concern. For example, the pollution of the oceans would have had to be suppressed through plastic much earlier. Yes, the pseudo-problems will lose in importance. Behind the climate propaganda of the powerful lobbies and interests are the same. Will not let loose. You will try after the crisis, the hysteria of stoking up. It eventually goes to a lot of money.

Free World: International politics: Has the weights of the Corona-crisis influence on the geopolitics and international Power?

Bruno Bandulet: I think that the crisis, the pre-existing geopolitical Trends confirmed and amplified, namely the rise of China, the relative decline of the United States as a world power and the impotence of the EU, the Commission is not much more than an omnipotent regulatory authority. By the way, the health policy does not fall within the competence of the European Commission.

Free World: Some see in Donald Trump’s the losers and the Chinese are the big winners of the pandemic. Do you share this assessment?

Bruno Bandulet: Well, the rulers in Beijing have very cleverly the Narrative that you are with such crises better than the democracies. This need not be so, maybe we just need more competent politicians. Donald Trump is not one of this rare species. He decides from the belly, not the head. His Approval ratings have recently declined again. If the Democrats would present a strong candidate, and I don’t mean Joe Biden, could he lose the elections.

Free World: What is the EU? It disappears as an actor in the crisis in the woodwork, or you can pull even more Power?



Bruno Bandulet: She lost in the crisis of legitimacy, without much obsessed with it. The relevant actors in Europe are and will remain the national States. In oblivion, the EU will not disappear because of that. The desire for power of the European elites is too large. You have already started to distribute a lot of money – without regard to scattering losses. A dictator can overthrow, a bureaucracy is resistant. You can actually escape just as the English have done. On balance, the EU will be after the crisis than before the crisis. Because with Ursula von der Leyen, a weak figure stands at the top. The split between the North and the South, between the East and the West has deepened. I see no reason to be for the EU to be optimistic.

Free World: Finally, Where will Germany stand at the end of the Corona-crisis?



Bruno Bandulet: The decline of world trade meeting the export world champion Germany is hard. And the mutualisation of public debt in the Eurozone. by the money of the ECB is printing, by the Target 2 and the reclassification of the stability mechanism, the ESM proportions as not even at the height of the Euro crisis The Eurozone marches on at the expense of their Northern members in the direction of a giant transfer Union. You say goodbye to in the treaties, a reasoned legal community. What is the talk of a Marshall plan for Europe? There was no war, nothing is destroyed. Debt alone will not guarantee economic revival. In Germany, the crisis should be seen as an opportunity to cut red tape, simplify taxes and to reduce, forces of Growth release. The politicians should study the economic miracle of the fifties and its requirements. Only a market economy brings prosperity. The state of the economy always leads to Stagnation, and a European debt and transfer Union cemented the long-term descent of the EU.

Recent book publication by Bruno Bandulet: “Dexit – Why the exit of Germany from the Euro, although difficult, but still doable and necessary,” Rottenburg 2018.