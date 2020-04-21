Critique of Abysmal Dawn PHYLOGENESIS

The Californian Tech-Death-roller is back: five years have left Abysmal Dawn for her fifth Opus of the time and two new members (guitarist Vito Petroni and drummer James Coppolino) recruited. First of all, as so often in this Genre Overload, although the stretch grunter/guitarist Charles Elliott, with Songs such as ‘Mundane Existence’, ‘The Path Of The Totalitarian’ or the subsequent ‘True-To-The-Blind’ is an extraordinary mixture of partly absurd speed, craftsmanship domination and Brachialität succeed.

Unfortunately, the Yanks will not be able to keep the level: Many of the pieces of the plate, blades, bulky, and dull, including the Listening pleasure suffers. In addition, the boredom creeping in, even on a length of barely 40 minutes-phase (‘The Lament Configuration’). At least, Soul-Sick Nation’ with Fredrik Folkare (Unleashed, fire spawn) pushes ‘neat; the final Death-Cover ‘Flattening Of Emotions’ by contrast is just so. Overall, similar applies to PHYLOGENESIS.

