Cover girl Gal Gadot: More views of Wonder Woman 1984

++ Update from 20.04.2020: That was not it still. Below there are more Wonder Woman 1984 to see, if not a lot.

++ Update from 15.04.2020: Two new photos from Wonder Woman 1984 showed up, both via Reddit and with the Lasso tool-use.

++ News from the 14.04.2020: If you consider that some movies were postponed as a result of the Corona-crisis to a whole year, are about two months, the Wonder Woman 1984 delayed, even the small stuff. New German cinema-start is 13. August (the old one was on 4. June), and since this came quite suddenly, it was probably already too late, the new EmpireOutput modify or stop.

Is used Wonder Woman 1984 – as recently in the case of Entertainment Weekly – as a cover story, giving us two new Covers and images with Gal Gadot brings. Wonder Woman a Coming-of-Age was a movie, it is so like Diana to Wonder Woman will, says Gadot. She had been very naive and out of place and did not understand the complexities of life. In this Film, however, this is not the case at all. Diana is said to have developed further. She was now much more Mature and very wise, but also very lonely. You’ve lost all of your team members and be careful. And then something Crazy happens.

This Crazy is likely to the miraculous return of Chris Pines Steve Trevor will be. How exactly are you going to take place, remains a mystery, but all of them were: Pine was a major component of the first film and its success, says Gadot. Because he and she and Director Patty Jenkins the collaboration will be very enjoyed, we want to have him back. And Jenkins and Co-author Geoff Johns have found the best way, the action serving to have Steve back, think Gadot. In the 80s – the title is not without reason Wonder Woman 1984 – our two heroes meet up with two new villain, Max Lord (Pedro Pascal), and Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), stuck to all appearances, under a blanket.