Coronavirus/USA: Donald Trump is always confusing: Ivanka in the new Team of experts – but not a virologist

Munich/Washington – The United States remains the world’s Hotspot in the Coronavirus pandemic. The latest Figures confirm a Johns Hopkins Universityshow that in the last 24 hours more than 1500 people (as of 14.04. to 12 o’clock) on a Covid19 infection have died.

But not only the currently uncontrolled spread of the Virus and the associated variety of the dead occupied the country, but also politically, in the USA because of the Corona-Crisis haywire.

Coronavirus/USA: Trump shoots against the media – US President feels unfairly treated

U.S. President Donald Trump* his approach to dealing with the Coronavirus in a heated exchange with journalists defended.

At his press conference on the Corona-crisis, which has now taken place almost on a daily basis, fought Donald Trump on Monday evening (local time) against allegations that he too late responded

*. First, he explained in detail what measures he had taken since the outbreak. Then he left in a Video, a montage of statements from numerous people – including governors, health experts, and journalists – play, praising his work in the crisis.

“We can show you hundreds of such Clips,” said Trump. “It is very sad when people write false stories.” No one recognize, what had been done in the past few weeks. Trump was directly related to an article in the New York Times from the weekend, in which, the hesitant Action of the White House had been documented. Also of Barack Obama, the 73 had a-Year-old, the Levites read.

Coronavirus/USA: CNN calls Trump-Briefing “Propaganda meeting”

Journalists in the room threw Trump before, government employees have produced a Video in the style of trump’s campaign team. The TV channel CNN summed up the press conference with the following words: “Angry Trump turned the Briefing into a Propaganda session“.

The reaction of the US President’s criticism of his work, however, is not new. Trump engages a variety of media – in particular New York Timesthe Washington Post and the TV channels CNN – again and again because of their reporting on him.

Coronavirus/USA: Trump Team of experts designate, without virologist, but with Ivanka

But not only the media are up in arms against the US President. As New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo-and Trump fought a fierce dispute. The US President of his “comprehensive Power” in terms of the Shutdown-Easing in the United States.

This topic will deal with the United States in the coming weeks. Trump want to boost the economy of his country, namely again as soon as possible. Therefore, he has in the past few days Team Of Experts put together, that the Economy during and after the Corona-Crisis Running again to bring. The U.S. President spoke of a “Council for the Opening of our country”.

However, this is Body in fact, remarkably compiled, because a Virologists or a Economists it is quite in vain. Thus the top US virologist missing Anthony Fauci however, Trumps are daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, part of the team. Ivanka Trump is the account of a journey in spite of the Corona-pandemic is under attack.

No Economist. No Health Expert. For daughter, son-in-law and his own chief of staff. Trumps “expert advice” to prepare the “re-opening” of the country. Except, perhaps, in the New York everywhere in the peak of the pandemic is imminent anywhere in the USA,… https://t.co/uzdalUu3Yj — Karl Doemens (@Doppelgeist60) April 13, 2020

Recently it was even reported about it, Trump would have Fauci as a consultant, dismissed. “The media chatter is ridiculous – President Trump Dr. Fauci does not fires,“ said a spokesman for the White house on Monday. Fauci have the confidence of the President and stay for his Advisor. Whether this has advised the 73-Year-old also, to the resistance against the curfew in the U.S. States of call is unclear.

Coronavirus/USA: Trump is fueling speculation about Fauci-out throw

Trump even speculation about the dismissal of the head of the National Institute for allergies and infectious diseases had previously fired. The President had on Sunday evening, a Tweet, a conservative politician with the Hashtag #FireFauci (Fauci fire shared). The reputable physicians in the Coronavirus Pandemic one of the most important Advisor to the President is that, before careful criticism of the US reaction practiced at the beginning of the crisis.

Trump on why he retweeted a #FireFauci tweet: “I retweeted somebody — I dunno.” pic.twitter.com/oGToAFsAbV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 13, 2020

The 79-year-old scientist made it in the news channel CNN it clear that people can be saved, have life, if the USA earlier and more resolutely to the Virus would have reacted. In the right circles Fauci but a Lot of hostility: Trump-Trailer the view that the risk of the Coronavirus will over-subscribed.

They fear that the containment measures caused Economic crisis too bad the chances of the President for re-election in November. Because threats had to Fauci even under personal protection are provided. A meticulous chronology of Trumps Corona bumbles get the President in trouble.

