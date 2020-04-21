Coronavirus in the United States: absolutism à la Trump policy

The daily Coronavirus Briefings in the White house, a quirky event that is likely to have gotten around. But even for the Briefing of experts, the appearance of US President Donald Trump on Easter Monday was a new highlight. The TV-transmitter CNN headlined the Live press conference with the words: “Angry Trump turned the Briefing into a Propaganda session”. And the CNN chief correspondent for the White house, Jim Acosta, said in the connection, he never before seen the President in such a state.

What had happened? A “New York Times”Report from the weekend, which had been documented the hesitant Actions of the White house, especially at the beginning of the crisis, and other media picked up on, had incensed the President, obviously. In it, the accusation is levied, Trump spoke of the dangers by the Corona-onset long small and, by his conduct, a decisive action against the pandemic is prevented.

A movie for Donald Trump in the Corona-Briefing advertising

The President took advantage of the Briefing, then, first of all, in order to minutely his Actions portray – then he made a Video in which several people praise his actions, including governors, experts and journalists. His conclusion: “Everything we did was right.” And only he had the power to decide, as long as the output restrictions in the country would be maintained. Since this did not want to accept the present representatives of the media, just like that, it came to fierce word battles.

[If you want to have all of the latest developments regarding the Coronavirus-crisis-live on your phone, we recommend our App to a renewed you here for Apple devices can find and here for Android devices.]

Now you can speculate blithely about whether or not Trump staged such performances in a targeted, in which he attacked the press and, as always, all attract attention, to excite his own base leg tapping for themselves. But in the Background of a Constitution has been brewing legal conflict.

Several governors disagree

According to trump believes the President can decide alone about the easing of the Corona pads. “If someone is the President of the United States, the Power is all-encompassing,” he said. This is not so, said several governors, and constitutional experts. Their reasoning: The United States is a Federal country, in which the responsibility for public safety lies with the Federal government, but in the case of the individual Federal States. And, in fact, Trump is not the specific – state-to-state is quite different – curfews imposed, but merely guidelines for dealing with the epidemic is recommended.

[The Newsletter “Twenty/Twenty” accompanied our US-quintet Christoph von Marschall, Anna Sauerbrey, Juliane Schäuble, Malte Lehming, and Tilman Schröter every Thursday on the way to the presidential election. Click here for free registration: tagesspiegel.de/twentytwenty]

The Governor of the particularly affected the state of New York, Democrat Andrew Cuomo, dismissed trump’s claim on CNN with the words: “The President has Power not all-encompassing. We have a Constitution, we have no king.“ Also, a country-wide crisis is not putting the Constitution in force.

Trump speaks of the “mutiny” of the governors

Previously a number of democratically governed States on the East and the West coast had announced plans to vote with what steps they wanted to usher in the end of the crisis – without Trump. In the East, the New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Rhode Island are, in the West, California, Oregon and Washington State.

Trump called it in a Tweet on Tuesday a “mutiny” and wrote: “Says the governors of the Democrats, that ‘The mutiny on the Bounty’ is one of my absolute favorite movies.”

Trump wrote on Twitter that Cuomo could try to contact him constantly, and to help in the crisis, please – for example, in the case of additional ventilation devices. “I did everything for him to get done, and for all other and now he seems to want independence,” wrote Trump. “This is not going to happen!”

New task force for the re-opening of the country

The President wants to appoint, in contrast to the governors for the steps out of the crisis, a task force, in addition to experts around the Topvirologen Anthony Fauci. According to information from Fox News the President’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner will participate in this panel, especially close Confidant of Trump including.

After the report had triggered major excitement in the social networks, denied Trump, that the two were directly part of the “Opening the Country Council”. He indicated, however, that you could be involved in the input from Advisory bodies to the great goal of a re-opening of the US economy. Kushner is in the corona crisis is already responsible for coordinating the procurement and distribution of medical Material. Also, there is criticism.

On the list for the new panel of Fox News that are also Minister of Finance, Steven Mnuchin, the President’s economic Advisor, Larry Kudlow, the trade representative Robert Lighthizer, as well as trade Minister Wilbur Ross. The presidency should take on trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows. Officially, the panel should be presented on Tuesday.