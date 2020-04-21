Corona: Wickenheiser fights on the Front line

The Hall of Famerin an active role in the fight against the Coronavirus.

Hayley Wickenheiser was the first woman who was able to achieve in the men’s professional League. After the end of their career, the once best hockey has been added-player in the world in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Now, in the world’s most difficult time, a wickenheiser for the company. To criticized the very beginning of the Corona-crisis as an IOC member, the International Olympic Committee to not move for his initial stance, the summer games in Tokyo.

Wickenheiser will be followed by deeds

You can not only criticize, but also to pitch in, prove you are currently in the Toronto area. Because their medical education was interrupted due to the crisis for the time being, it is fighting itself at the forefront.

Around two weeks ago, the organization “Conquer Covid was founded in 19”. This organization is trying to equipment and equipment to find the equipment, Doctors, nurses, and employees of the health system in your present work can be protected.

Is supported Wickenheiser from the former ice hockey player and current Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford. Unexpected the help of a Social Media Posting of the canadian actor was Ryan Reynolds. The pointed out in the Post to this action.

Company a

Wickenheiser and around 80 Volunteers bring the required equipment to the medical personnel. The organization “Conquer Covid-19” also works with Toys R Us and Volvo. The toy giant has unveiled Baby video monitors available, with which Doctors communicate with isolated patients.

Volvo provides a fleet of vehicles available to be able to have the Material to deliver.

Also on Board with the company, Purolator and Canadien Tire, the donations of supplies and services. The Thistledown Foundation donated a Million dollars for the organization.