Stay Home. Stay Home. The village is in a time of output of a Paradise lock, in contrast to large cities like Berlin. The Covid-19-Virus helps small to appreciate things – even the neighbors at the window, reminiscent of Will Smith.

Werner squats every day at the window. First Floor, Corner Vandans Road. No one is watching him, he spits on his potted plants on the street. He tends his geraniums and petunias, more than yourself. If only one man survived the Corona, then he. “Stay home” is his Motto, always. Werner and my village have one thing in common: I find them both annoying, sometimes. However, in times of Corona, you give me Stop.

“Who ghörsch you au?” – No one.



Actually, Heitersheim is a town, but the village character. Almost 6040 people in the life here, between the black forest and the Alsace The District Of Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald. The cutter know the Fünfgelds and the Pfefferles the Miller. The Restaurants are the crown, the cross and the lion – like everywhere in the Region. Here is Alemannic spoken, but waffling. For eleven years, I needed to understand what “lying mole”. That is to say, look, do not lie. On the question “who ghörsch you au?” I always responded with “I don’t belong to anyone”. The people wanted to know how my parents are.

I grew up here, but I have never heard of really one of them. If your great-grandparents have not lived in Heitersheim, then you’re not a real cheerful Heimer. For me, that was okay, I loved my village anyway – when I was a kid. With my best friend, Julius, cops and robbers play, for me this was the Biggest. With chalk Parking on the concrete of the pedestrian scribble. In the Bächle splash. Water bombs to throw. It was wonderful. But the bigger you get, the smaller the village is. I’ve always loved me only sometimes concentrated felt.

The neighbors in the Baker meet: A Highlight



Constantly, people want to know how far I am with my studies. Why last week not a article of me in the newspaper. Since when I’m back in the homeland. Whether I play Tennis. “Why not, you were always good”, then ask. The answer that I have the Sport with studies and work is too much, is usually followed by an awkward Smile. As they had no understanding. Simply go for a walk, without saying any Hello – this is hardly possible. And then, the Big Brother is watching everything: How I’m carrying the bags in the apartment, when and how long do I have to take the dog out, what I’m wearing, Werner. Previously, he has been greeted yet. Today, he draws only the smoke of his Cigarette into the lungs, and looks grim. Oh, Werner. Since I was eight years ago with my mother in the apartment across the street pulled I saw him only once in the whole body size. At The Baker’s Emperortwo-minute walk from our street. It was a small event. But I wanted more, as Werner see outside of his window. I wanted to get out and experience something.

Only Freiburg and then Berlin. Remmidemmi instead of vines. Roads long-held bouquet of economies. Baklava instead of Bibeleskäs. A move was already planned, and then Corona came. The home office is also in the home, I had to pack my suitcase again to look for a flat and pay rent. Apart from that, traveling is neither sensible nor possible. At the beginning I thought it was bad luck. I wanted what I couldn’t have. I wanted more. However, the curfew has forced me to deal with this Situation. To learn how to appreciate and love what I have. In Berlin, I can not entertain me because nobody knows me. Today, I am pleased when neighbors wave to you from afar: “Are you well? Yes, and yourself? Have a nice day, eh! Merci me start.”

Will Smith at the window, only not as cool



It’s the little things that make me happy. The friend who brings you in spite of distance to Laugh. The dog that sleeps in the home office, on the lap. The mom, who works in the room next door and is always there. From the house door to go out, and alone, walking in cities is not so easy. Here, in the Markgräflerland, I walk through the vines, up to the water tower and don’t see anyone – except for the green landscapes and the sun setting in the Alsace under. The silence that I wanted to put this behind me, helping me in a troubled time. It’s good for you. The I guess. As Werner.

He has annoyed me as much here. Eventually, I got to understand: as Long as he with his head over to the geranium lookseverything is good – a little bit, as they used to. Werner is a constant in my life. A constant that leans with the beer belly in the window. He’s like will Smith in “I am Legend Want to”. Only in Heitersheim, instead of New York City and not so cool.

No matter how difficult that is with all the bad news and the Worries: You should try small things to appreciate again in value. As I have my village.

