Corona-crisis: Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro auction walk-on role

If Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio donate together to collect, then you don’t have to go door-to-door – they are giving away a role in your next Film “Killers of the Flower Moon”. The two actors want to collect with the action of money to help people in the corona of a crisis. For a donation of $ 10, Fans will have the Chance to meet their idols.

In an Instagram Video of DiCaprio and De Niro explained their motivations for the project: they wanted to support “the most vulnerable parts of the population” in these difficult times and ensure that no one should suffer from Hunger.

They had therefore joined in the #allinchallenge, said the two actors. On a Online platform you switched a call to their Fans, to participate in the raffle. Who wants to be there, to donate money – between 10 and 200 dollars, the donation may be. The more you Deposit, the greater the Chance to be part of it.

The winner should not only stand as an extra, together with De Niro and DiCaprio in front of the camera, but also with them, and Director Martin Scorsese have lunch. In addition, he was invited to the premiere party, the actor.