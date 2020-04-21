Corona-charity concert “Together At Home” by Lady Gaga

Eit was an ambitious undertaking that introduced the ubiquitous Lady Gaga as the Event “One World: Together At Home” on the legs: a six-hour “concert”, in Coronavirus-times, so a cut, even shots of more than a hundred celebrities – musicians, actors, athletes, talk stars. And in fact, this was the lowest production of all times-pandemic-TV of the extra class: You saw the pop stars in the living room playing music, was a witness intense performances by Elton John, Taylor Swift, John Legend, Kesha, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, Celine Dion and Andrea Boccelli. There were reminders to wash hands and keep your Distance, eulogies about the hospital staff, Appeals to a sense of community: “We are all in this together!” You saw a touching nervous Chris Martin of “Coldplay” music requests from the audience to take, and you experienced the Rolling Stones in a grandiose Zoom-Version of “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”.

What is the hunger relief Gala Live Aid was in 1985 for the world community, the Together At Home should be for the “” in the grip of the pandemic, currently the planet – a kind of Superstar-the extension of the applause moments for nurses, Doctors, emergency rescuers, factory workers, delivery drivers and supermarket cashiers. The “concert” was streamed on all kinds of platforms, and then in a two-hour summary on the American Network stations. It is a welcome distraction during the long weeks of quarantine, and the anxious-looking ahead, a beautiful and strangely intimate gesture of cohesion, found many. You have underlined the ability of television to bring people together, it was said on CNN – “as rare as that is these days.” The Hollywood industry magazine “Variety” said that the Show got the curve: “positive, but not very eager to cheer us up, and serious without being corny.”

And yet, a pair of scissors did. The Whole delivery in the shade of the reporting on the day with the highest number of Covid-19-death cases in the United States; in the shadow of protests against the Shutdown caught; in the shadow of the political Fallout of the Coronavirus crisis in America that splits the country. The “Washington Post” commented slightly irritated that “Together At Home” worked without a mention of President Trump, or the policy and linked this sentence prompt on a topic page to political disputes in order to fight against the Coronavirus. Both Beyonce as well as Alicia remembered the Keys to the fact that the African American population is disproportionately hard hit by the pandemic. But it was more of a General feel-good attitude, and leaving behind a stale aftertaste. Because of all consolation, it is inappropriate to lie in the palaces of the Superstars and look at how randomly in the Background-arranged prices, while it is, you bow before the death of brave everyday heroes of the pandemic. For the “New York Post” it was a “night of narcissism.” The “New York Times” looks to be confirmed that the music scene is struggling still to have the appropriate attitude towards the crisis: “grief? Empathy? Serenity? Comfort? Determination? In spite of? We simply try to forget?“ The show business should admit that hollow gloss fits. And that pop music really has to be political.