Chris Hemsworth: Australia does Liam good

And this one is of the opinion that the changes weren’t good for his little brother. On the question of whether he think that Liam is now fitter than he is, replied the 36-Year-old: “I think he has done it. Have you seen the Cover of Men’s Health? I thought: ‘Not a bad guy. It’s not bad.’ He is out there, trained and keeps himself fit, and back in Australia, he’s doing his thing. As an Australian, lives I think. We got him out of Malibu!”

The ‘Extraction’actor spends his time with his family, although he notes that some aspects of the Isolation are due to the Coronavirus pandemic, “a challenge”. He added on the ‘news.com.au’ added: “I have the children that are in the Background, jump around and make noise. The attempt to teach them at home is certainly a challenge. The attempt to conduct an Interview while one is sitting behind me on the chair, is a challenge. But it’s kind of nice to be in the Moment at home and not travel through the whole world and to be a bit more in the family.”

BANG Showbiz