Charity concert “One World” – “A slap in the face of Trump”

Stevie Wonder, the Rolling Stones, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes – these are just some of the several dozen names of Pop musicians that have occurred in the night on Sunday at a charity concert “One World: Together at Home”. The aid organization “Global Citizen” had tumbled, with the US musician Lady Gaga Bands together to thank the health personnel worldwide in the Corona of a crisis and to raise money for the solidarity Fund of the world health organization WHO. And the special feature of the concert: It was the world were output instead of the lock according to purely virtual as a series of self-produced Videos of the musicians in the Stream.

Lady Gaga shines, Elton John gasps for air

“The message was quite clear: The people in the hospitals and doctor’s offices, but also help in the neighborhood, now in the Corona-crisis is an important and life-saving work,” said DLF colleague Adalbert Siniawski, who had watched the entire eight hours home. The word “Heroes” is like – as so frequently in the United States several times, that what may sound to German ears is always a bit exaggerated. This message was reflected in the song lyrics of the artist*interior, such as Lady Gaga’s Interpretation of the Charlie Chaplin Song “Smile,” “the Encouraging number par Excel lance”, was Siniawski. Elton John on the piano with “crazy, significantly harder voice,” and his Hit “I’m Still Standing” crashed, Taylor Swift, your ballad, “Soon You‘ll Get Better”.

The only German Act Milky Chance, was with the international Hit “Stolen Dance” from the 2014 “very personable, very authentic to come: two Hipster guys in a home Studio – the guitar, the other on Bass – giving with such a Slacker attitude, very relaxed and unexcited your Song to the best”. Your four minutes of your time could provide you with a clear message: “Everyone has the responsibility to home and so the spread of the Virus to stop.”

Superstars are the same, and very close to

The Format of the virtual charity concert in a self-produced Clips have led to a “Sound and recording quality varied significantly,” to the part had the Videos out of focus and the sound is clipping, as in the one-player from Paul McCartney with a distorted Version of the Beatles classic “Lady Madonna”. “Of course some disappointment potential when the Superstar skin the Video in this in-Between-door-and-fishing – Aesthetics of Youtubers out there, I would have liked more Engagement and also a special speech,” said Siniawski. On the other hand, the artist would have gone on this way, with us viewers on a level that we all know: were the shaky video chats with friends and family – “as the Superstar suddenly similar and somehow very close to”.

Overall, the political message is opened “One World: Together at Home,” said Siniawski, even if the achstündige Format have dragged out and the real Top Acts were seen only in the last two hours. The organization Global Citizen, have collected donations in the amount of 130 million dollars, you want them to go to the solidarity Fund of the WHO.

“And this is perhaps the most important message of this Evening is” how Siniawski stressed, because a few days before the concert have accused US President Trump WHO miss management in the fight against the Corona-crisis and a stop of the contribution payments of the United States arranged. “And with this concert, the cultural Elite of the USA has made an impressive solidarity gesture to the WHO.” A solidarity gesture, joined by the former First Ladies of the United States, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama, in the Form of appeals, unlike Melania Trump. “This was not only a thanks to the Corona-crisis helper, but also a slap in the face to the U.S. government under Donald Trump.”