Can and everyone should be a Hero?

Die democracy, the impression, is in a severe crisis. “They all have a little piece of Germany in your Hand!” warned Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Christmas day to view democracy as a matter of course – it is also the personal use. At Easter, he added, in the light of the Corona-pandemic: “The solidarity, the prove to you any day now, we in the future all the more need”.

Hatred, racism, violence – and now Corona. All of a sudden we have problems with anti-Semitism; the mayor to be insulted, threatened, attacked, firefighters and teachers intimidated. Not only the limits of the sayable have shifted, obviously, but also the boundaries of action. In such times, society needs, self-confident, empathic, and courageous citizens, the courage of his convictions and not be intimidated. This is often easier said than done. Because who is a “Hero”?

Empathic, tolerant, optimistic people

The upright gait could train like weak abdominal muscles, believes the founder of the club of heroes e. V., Sven Fritze. His “hero Academy” supports children, young people and adults with the help of insights from social psychology to aid in their development prepare, empathic, tolerant, optimistic people. To people who don’t look the other way when an injustice is done, the work against racism, anti-Semitism, bullying.

In order for a global “heroism at the scene Fritze part”, as he calls it. The Hero Construction Company, founded by Australians Matt Langdon is one. Or the Heroic Round Table, and not Superman and co. are gathering, but ordinary people, without a mask, in civil and consider how you can be in today’s society, a Hero. You talk about how we, as people, how they can concretely help the environment or people in their own environment.

