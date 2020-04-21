Brad Pitt does a good deed in a TV Show

Hollywood Star Brad Pitt (56, “Seven years in Tibet”) in the new Show “IOU Celebrity” the US channel HGTV a good deed done: The actor built together with the renovation experts and Hosts of the Show, Drew and Jonathan Scott (41), a guest house. This is part of his long-time friend and makeup artist Jean Black. When she saw the remodelled house, she was deeply moved – and Pitt was able to hold back during the action, his emotions barely as, among other things, the “Daily Mail” reported.





Stars In the Show as Melissa McCarthy (49) or Jeremy Renner (49) would like to thank long-time companions, by remodel rooms or houses. “She’s family, we are like brother and sister. I owe her so much in my life,” said Brad Pitt in the Show his relationship to Black, which lasts for around 30 years. In a total of 40 films, the two have worked together. In order to prepare a joy for her, conjured up Pitt with the Scott twins from black’s guest house in Santa Monica a stylish Suite with a bedroom, a kitchen, a bathroom and a Make-up Studio. “I am absolutely astounded, deeply touched and appreciate it, absolutely,” said Black during the presentation of the result and added: “I love you, Brad.” The actor had to back in those warm words, even a tear.









