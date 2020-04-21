Boxer Braids: How you style the trend of hairstyle

Originally, the Boxer Braids as a combat sport hairstyle were popular Boxing but its way up high on the Catwalks …

So you style the Boxer Braids

Comb your hair thoroughly and then, draw a style of comb a Middle parting to the nape of the neck. Under parts the hair in two equal parts. Tie a hair strand back, so he does not interfere. Best to start right-handed with the right-hand side and left-handed people with the left. Start with the Braiding, by sharing a strand of hair from the forehead approach in three thin strands. Put the right strand over the middle and then the left over the new resulting medium (classic Lichen). After that, you’re going, how the French Braidcontinued: Peu à peu be taken more hair per strand and woven. Once you have braided to the nape of the neck, you can decide whether you have the pigtail already at this point bind together, or even further up to the hair tips complete want. Attach the braid with a thin, matching color scrunchie. Move on to the next page as well. And send Boxer Braids are done! At the end of the Boxer Braids are fixed with a bit of hair spray.

Tip: Make sure that the braided hairstyle is braided in the same distance to the ear and parted in the middle.

Who is the Boxer Braids are?

Boxer Braids, which are also under the name “Dino Braids” or “Pigtails” are open to anyone with medium length hair.

The hairstyle makes anywhere a good Look, whether it be in sports, in everyday life, or even on the catwalks! Even celebrities like Olivia Palermo, Katy Perry and Chiara Ferragni to prove that the Boxer Braids are suitable for outgoing.

Those who combine the sporty expression of the strictly braided pigtails with a feminine Outfit, puts an interesting break in style that attracts everyone’s attention!

Looking for other hairstyle ideas? How would you like the

Read also Water wave: How you style the Look of the roaring twenties

or the Half Bun? For more Inspiration for Lichens you’ll find here at our inspirations on the subject of simple braided hairstyles.

If you want to share with other about hairstyles and hair care, then look in our Community.