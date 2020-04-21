“Birds of Prey – The Emancipation of Harley Quinn” as a Download available for purchase, VoD-variant – to-Digital

“Birds of Prey – The Emancipation of Harley Quinn” as a Download available for purchase, VoD variant follows

Posted by Irwin M. Fletcher on 14.04.2020 at 13:20

With “Birds of Prey – The Emancipation of Harley Quinn“the legendary DC-cult character of Harley Quinn (played by Margot Robbie) after the Box Office success of “Suicide Squad” with its own Comic book adaptation. Director Cathy Yan opened an exciting Action-fireworks and gives the audience an unforgettable insight into the chaotic and dangerous world of Harley Quinn. With elaborately choreographed action scenes, impressive explosions of color and a healthy Dose of black Humor, the eccentric anti-heroine at the audience with a lasting impression.

While it is up to the Release on the physical media a few weeks back, and Warner Home Video to you yet, now is the Chance to get advance in the enjoyment of “Birds of Prey – The Emancipation of Harley Quinn” in your home theater. The “Suicide Squad”is-Spin-off from now on, all popular service providers for digital Downloadfirst only as a Download for purchase from the 30th. April, 2020, then, in addition, as a ‘Video on Demand’ to Borrow. The Link on the Amazon platform can be found below, as well as the further Links to the physical media (which are not currently but, unfortunately, preorder).

