Billionaire wants state money for Virgin Atlantic

London He is not a man of soft words and the even in times of crisis: in the face of the threat posed by the Corona pandemic, the British billionaire Richard Branson has asked the public to state support for his Airline, Virgin Atlantic. He and his Team would do “everything possible to keep the Airline going,” said the 69-Year-old in a recent entry on his personal Blog, “but given the great uncertainty in the travel industry, we need the support of the government”.

36 years ago, Branson founded the airline, meanwhile, is a cornerstone of his Empire, to include the now numerous companies – from fitness studios, wireless service provider, up to the space travel company Virgin Galactic. The assets of the British is estimated at over five billion euros, he is considered to be siebtreichster man in Britain.

At Virgin Atlantic, Branson still holds a share of 51 percent. The company is made by the world’s current travel restrictions, hard-to – like many other Airlines also.

A few days ago, the industry Association IATA warned that Airlines were facing a “catastrophic” Situation: according to projections, we expect a decrease in turnover in passenger traffic this year to $ 314 billion, or 55 per cent: “In other words: half of our income is gone,” said the Association’s chief Alexandre de Juniac.

In the second quarter alone, the airlines will be able to burn through the closure of their fleets 61 billion dollars in Cash. “Without auxiliary measures, many Airlines will not survive it,” warned de Juniac. And so, too, is not only Branson alerts: heads of other airlines had also voiced its concern.

About Chef Johan Lundgren, Easyjet, warned, “it’s about the Survival of the industry”. Easyjet has taken a measure of the British government for businesses affected by the crisis: The Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF), get the company access to loans.

Empire of 70,000 Jobs

Similar want to Branson for his Airline – but according to media reports, the British government is skeptical. In the process, he is not “free money,” said Branson now, but a loan that will pay back his Airline.

“It is a fact that in this completely new kind of crisis situation, many Airlines around the globe, government assistance and many have received assistance already.” He and the other Manager worked day and night to protect so many of the over 70,000 Jobs in his Empire.

Allegations that he is investing too little of its own wealth, meadow Branson: “I’ve seen a lot of comments on my assets – but that is based on the value of the global Virgin companies prior to the crisis,” he said. It was “no money lying in a Bank account and is available for free”. A significant part of the business profits of the Virgin Group had been drawn over the years, never from the company, but reinvested.

“The challenge is that no money is coming in and much flowing out.” Last month, he had promised a quarter of a billion dollars to save jobs, “and this is probably only the beginning”.

On the island of the Stars

Branson also tried the charge to address it to be a tax refugee. He and his wife had not left Britain for tax reasons, “but out of love to the beautiful British Virgin Islands and, above all, Necker island, which I bought when I was 29 years old,” he explained.

On the island, the billionaire lives – from time to time in the company of moneyed visitors or celebrities such as Ex-US President Barack Obama, Mariah Carey, or David Hasselhoff. However, Branson’s appeal has not convinced many of the British: A Petition that Branson had to fill in prior to the granting of state aid itself, was one of the last almost 47,000 signatures.

