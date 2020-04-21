Beyoncé’s discovery Chloe x hall drops the Single “Catch Up”

The R’n’B Duo was already taken in 2015 from Queen Bey is under contract and is currently working on their second Album “Ungodly Hour”. The Lead Single has just been released.

One Hit after another

Via YouTube, the sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey was clicked years ago had millions and could make the network a name. Especially your own interpretation of beyoncé’s Single “Pretty Hurts” came out in the masses particularly well, should be placed at the end of the stone into the roles and made sure that they were able to in 2015 is a contract with Queen Bey’s Manager in writing.

In the case of the “On The Run II”-world tour of Jay Z and Beyoncé Chloe x hall in port were also there at the Start and were allowed to open up as the Opener to the Shows. But all of this could only be the beginning been …

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPwuduhx0vw(/embed)

Debut Album & Disney Role

23. March 2018 published, the Duo eventually made their debut album “The Kids Are Alright” and made it with the string in the US Charts. Their fan base also grew inexorably and was pleased with the hall, which had been cast by Disney, and the main role in the adaptation of “the little mermaid” was able to secure.

“After a long and exhaustive search, it was absolutely clear that hall possesses the rare combination of a positive spirit, the heart, of youth and innocence – as well as a tremendous voting violence. All of these instinctive qualities, which make up the iconic role,” said Director and producer Rob Marshall, while millions of Fans cheered the Girl.

New Single

In the meantime, the R’n’B Duo goes a step further and is working on a second Studio album. That string is to listen in the name of “Ungodly Hour”, and “very soon” on the market. With the first single and announced the album already and will drop just the product of a collaboration with Rapper Swae Lee – “Catch Up”.

“(The song) is a love story with Heartbreak. It is both the male and the female perspective divides, when two people in a relationship behave incorrectly. When we created together with Swae Lee the Single, we plunged deep into feelings of love, anger and jealousy,” said the sisters to Teen Vogue.

A music video has been dropped, despite the current Corona-crisis, was created by beyoncé’s Art Director Andrew Makadsi and featured moving a Sims-like character of the rapper with Tattoos of the sisters.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCfWnIQcaoA(/embed)