Because of willow’s use of drugs: Jada Smith Ensure made

Jada Pinkett-Smith (48) is relieved that her daughter has stopped using drugs. Ever since Willow Smith (19) was small, she stood by her famous parents Jada and Will Smith (51) in the spotlight. Once, she reported, how bad is it for you to be a celebrity child. With time, she began to consume drugs. Willows The mother now reports that she was Worried about her daughter.

In the Web Show Red Table Talk languages Willow, Jada and Adrienne Banfield-Jones, willow’s grandmother, to talk openly about the drugs-past, the now 19-Year-old. “Willow, I’m extremely proud of the fact that you have decided to your excessive Grass consumption to give up”confessed Jada compared to your daughter. As a mother, you’ve done particularly Worried, because you could see the effects of the noise by means of to your daughter.

For three months consume Willow the drug is not more, and also you notice the positive changes: “I do a lot of Yoga, to smoke since I stopped. I’ve put all my energy into it, as if I had never done anything else.” However, she also admitted that many of the relationships had gone in the fractures, of which you have thought it would have been real friendships.

Getty Images Jada Pinkett Smith

Edward Berthelot / Getty Images Willow Smith at the “Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer Show” at Paris Fashion Week

Getty Images / Andrew H. Walker Jada and Willow Smith in may 2013 in New York City



