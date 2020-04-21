Bayer plans to produce antimalarial retinal toxicity in Germany

Conclusion: The path to normality is pursued. But it is a well-trodden path. Frozen not by the Impatient, but only by facts soften.
The health sector and pharmaceutical companies are gaining more and more Power
The corona crisis, leading to a reallocation of money, political priorities and societal attention potential. The health sector and the dominant pharmaceutical companies ends, it is possible to achieve in the course of the pandemic, to combat an unprecedented position of power.
Politicians and investors need to put your chips new. Election and stock market successes are in the future without a deep understanding of the processes in the medical-industrial complex possible:
A study by the PricewaterhouseCoopers Health Research Institute expects a tripling of health spending in the next 15 years. This would be the cost of an increase in global health at the princely sum of 24 trillion US dollars mean. For comparison: The global military expenditures are Sipri Institute, according to currently around 1.8 trillion US dollars.
Within the ageing populations in Japan, Western Europe and the United States the issue of health protection is a top priority – also in Germany. In a survey conducted by the Institute Insa, 45.8 percent of the participants said on the question of which issue was most important to them, health to stand for you in the first place. And that was even before the outbreak of the Coronavirus in December 2019. According to a recent Yougov survey, the perceived threat posed by the Coronavirus grows especially from the point of view of the older population:
“Particularly striking is the change in the respondents aged 55 and over: Saw at the beginning of February (22 percent), as well as at the beginning of March (13 percent), only a small part of this age group in the Virus is a big threat to the public health, it is the middle of March, 71 percent.”
“Sector rotation” from car manufacturers to big Pharma
On the stock exchange, the only global pharmaceutical companies can keep up with the stock market valuation of digital companies. The Stars of yesterday – car companies and investment banks – are logged off. It took place, what the traders call a “sector rotation”.
Corporations such as the US biotech company Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, the Dax-listed company, Merck and Sanofi have made in the past fifteen years, a better Performance than benchmark indices such as the Dow Jones, the Dax or the Euro STOXX 500. You sell health and represent hope. On many corporations, the citizens would refuse, but it is not the manufacturers of headache pills, cardiovascular agents, and chemotherapy.
Conclusion: What was the’68 Sex, Drugs and Rock’ n ‘ Roll, is for us to posterity, the distance requirement. The icon of the 60s, Marilyn Monroe was the icon of the spring of 2020, the Mouth guard is. The present society has not Lust, but fear. You thirst not to Love, Peace and Happiness, but according to disinfectants and security. Politicians, investors and business leaders who do not understand this value change, will soon be no politicians, investors and business leaders and more.
Bayer chief Baumann explains: “We donate antimalarial retinal toxicity”
Werner Baumann is relevant to the system, which is why the led produces at all of its sites worldwide in full swing. Also in the North of Italy. The Chairman of the Board of Bayer AG conducted an Empire that plays a key role, if the vaccine against Covid is found 19. In the Morning Briefing Podcast Baumann explains:
“We will support, to the extent that in the case of successful testing and approval of new vaccines, additional production capacity is required. Here we are already in agreement that we can partially re-dedicate our production capacity we hold, accordingly. We produce today, no vaccines, be the but can, as required, within the next twelve months.“
In addition, it is involved already now intensive, the existing means of combating the corona symptoms, and the provision of the antimalarial retinal toxicity, for example, is a promising:
“Retinal toxicity, we will manufacture in the future, also in Germany, and prepare us for it.”
To help, we decided to donate the formula:
“We donate. That is, we convert the production at our cost, we purchase the raw materials at our cost, we produce at our cost and donate everything we can produce, then around the world to governments and health organizations that conduct clinical trials.“
The state of uncertainty and the lack of protection will last, he says:
“We need to come to terms with the reality that we need to continue to pay attention to the rates of infection to keep it under control and to identify new foci of infection quickly and capsules. All measures must be aligned, if it is going to get progressively restore social and public life.“
He advises us, with our hopes to households:
“Even if a vaccine is already been identified and developed, he must first through the test. It is only when the examination is successfully completed, can be done a registration.“
“We will have – keyword-vaccine – not a means that protects us in the next twelve, maybe 15 months from infection.”
Conclusion: Here is a man with Expertise and good judgment speaks. The tenders for the production of vaccine and therapeutic products are far-reaching. Bayer AG has withdrawn from the Monsanto crisis recognizable conclusions. Empathy you can’t produce, but emit.