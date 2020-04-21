Bayer plans to produce antimalarial retinal toxicity in Germany





Conclusion: The path to normality is pursued. But it is a well-trodden path. Frozen not by the Impatient, but only by facts soften.

The health sector and pharmaceutical companies are gaining more and more Power The corona crisis, leading to a reallocation of money, political priorities and societal attention potential. The health sector and the dominant pharmaceutical companies ends, it is possible to achieve in the course of the pandemic, to combat an unprecedented position of power. Politicians and investors need to put your chips new. Election and stock market successes are in the future without a deep understanding of the processes in the medical-industrial complex possible: A study by the PricewaterhouseCoopers Health Research Institute expects a tripling of health spending in the next 15 years. This would be the cost of an increase in global health at the princely sum of 24 trillion US dollars mean. For comparison: The global military expenditures are Sipri Institute, according to currently around 1.8 trillion US dollars. Within the ageing populations in Japan, Western Europe and the United States the issue of health protection is a top priority – also in Germany. In a survey conducted by the Institute Insa, 45.8 percent of the participants said on the question of which issue was most important to them, health to stand for you in the first place. And that was even before the outbreak of the Coronavirus in December 2019. According to a recent Yougov survey, the perceived threat posed by the Coronavirus grows especially from the point of view of the older population: “Particularly striking is the change in the respondents aged 55 and over: Saw at the beginning of February (22 percent), as well as at the beginning of March (13 percent), only a small part of this age group in the Virus is a big threat to the public health, it is the middle of March, 71 percent.”

“Sector rotation” from car manufacturers to big Pharma On the stock exchange, the only global pharmaceutical companies can keep up with the stock market valuation of digital companies. The Stars of yesterday – car companies and investment banks – are logged off. It took place, what the traders call a “sector rotation”. Corporations such as the US biotech company Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, the Dax-listed company, Merck and Sanofi have made in the past fifteen years, a better Performance than benchmark indices such as the Dow Jones, the Dax or the Euro STOXX 500. You sell health and represent hope. On many corporations, the citizens would refuse, but it is not the manufacturers of headache pills, cardiovascular agents, and chemotherapy. Conclusion: What was the’68 Sex, Drugs and Rock’ n ‘ Roll, is for us to posterity, the distance requirement. The icon of the 60s, Marilyn Monroe was the icon of the spring of 2020, the Mouth guard is. The present society has not Lust, but fear. You thirst not to Love, Peace and Happiness, but according to disinfectants and security. Politicians, investors and business leaders who do not understand this value change, will soon be no politicians, investors and business leaders and more.