Author Goosen in question hail: VfL Bochum refused to Ronaldo at the time

Frank Goosen likes to remember the time, as the VfL Bochum played superbly and he was able to achieve with 1.8 ppm of residual alcohol goals. Accustomed to entertaining, the Bochum author and Ex-Supervisory Board of VfL chats in the popular round of “22 + 3 answers ye shall be!” about the old days, and reveals which Star of the Beatles, he has the phone number saved!

Which football team was the first love of your life?

The class team of the 3a in the primary school the drive Deller street in Bochum, in which I was a classic, technically poor, with just as merciless as effective hardness one ascending sweeper.

Of which game you raving about today?

DISPLAY Best of Bundesliga: The most fun legends of German football *Privacy

Of the game, in my Graduation year at the former tournament than I after a night of drinking in the legendary Bochum disco Macao after three hours of sleep, surprisingly, by call added to a team and about 1.8 ppm of residual alcohol in the blood to the rest of my accountant, the in the gate in his class stand, the marble through the braces played and we have the game won. Must have been the mid-Nineties.

What are the advantages of the life with 20?

The VfL Bochum played in the first League, and I was able to achieve after three hours of sleep with 1.8 ppm of residual alcohol goals.

What are the disadvantages had been living with 20?

I went to school and had to suddenly see yourself, how do I get clear.

Who is your favorite player of all time?

The Response Frank Goosen has at Kiepenheuer & Witsch just a book about “The Beatles” published and is currently sending out his basement the “Basement Tapes” on Youtube, and Facebookin which it goes always back to football.

Jupp Tenhagen. The almost become the successor to the Emperor as the Libero of the national team.

Who is your favorite coach of all time?

Heinz Later, innovative VfL coach in the seventies. On the terraces we sang before the Games: “Higher, release the lions!” To the tune of “Yeah, I thought mi’m Radl da”.

What is your favorite stadium of all time?

The Ruhr stadium, when nearly all the road in Bochum. This is also the favorite stadium of all the other people in this world.

What is the meaning of life?

There is always at least three clubs in the table behind you.

What is your favorite joke?

What eagle and a mole have in common? You both live under the earth. Except for the eagle!

Prefer a dinner with Cristiano Ronaldo or Rihanna (and why)?

Rihanna. The other was offered by a consultant to the VfL. We have rejected. Didn’t fit the type. He holds me still.

If the VfL had wanted to, would be Cristiano Ronaldo switched to Bochum. Maybe. (Photo: imago images/LaPresse)

Ever thought about what it would be like to have the decisive goal in a world Cup final shot?

Not since I fired my accountant the Ball through the legs.

What man outside of football impresses you?

Sergio Marquina, aka Salvador Martin, aka “The Professor”.

There is in your life “success-oriented rituals”, such as Peter Neururer would you call it?

Breathe. And a sufficient amount of liquid.

Which hug will you never forget?

My buddy Scotty, as Knut Kircher on 27. April 2007 had ended the game against Schalke finally.

Would you make commercials for toilet paper?

Advertising for the black market article – it is likely to be difficult.

Would you shoot with Helene Fischer song, if the proceeds are for a good purpose?

Clearly, if you would be willing to sing the Bochum boy song with me.

Tiger, Duck, Lollipops. If you should give yourself a nickname, what would it be?

At The Soccer Game? Maybe Sleeper. As a One-man terrorist cell, he is eighty-nine minutes, makes the crucial Place, because no one had him on the list.

When has stirred her club the last Time tears?

Tears of happiness: On 27. April 2007, at 2:1 against Schalke. Tears of despair, which is Constantly.

Where would you travel with a time machine?

In the Sixties, to be at the concert of the Beatles in the Essen Grugahalle in. And to see in London Jimi Hendrix before he was famous. And to the Cup-final of the VfL against the 1.To go to FC Cologne. They would have won then.

In which Film would you have played the main role?

Die hard.

What is the sweetest encounter you ever had?

Maybe it was the encounter VfL Bochum and Wuppertaler SV in February 1975. My first Bundesliga game. Life-changing.

Uli Hoeness responds to the question “love or football – what would you choose?”: “I Need to, and I would choose football.” And how would you respond?

Ben Redelings is a passionate “chronicler of the football madness” (Manni Breuckmann), and followers of fame VfL Bochum-rich. The author, filmmaker and comedian lives in the Ruhr region and maintains his treasure trove of anecdotes. For ntv.de on he writes Tuesdays and Saturdays the most exciting and funniest stories. For more information about Ben’s current book, and its eponymous tour program (“Football. The love of my life”) are there on his page www.scudetto.de.

If you are serious, has the wrong girl / the wrong man.

What is the best phone number that you have saved is?

The Paul McCartney. But I do not know whether the right.

What is the most beautiful memory of the past?

Saturday Night, Bottle Of Malt Beer, Rudi Carrell. After that, a Western in the late program. Or Don Camillo and Peppone plus Ommas waffles on a Sunday afternoon. Or, as I like my accountant …

Berti Vogts has answered the question according to his life motto: “Today is the best day of the week”. What Is Your Motto?

“Get away from me with Mottos!”

Frank Goosen Ben Redelings language