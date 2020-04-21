“American Dirt”, Jeanine Cummins: it is Allowed to write a White book about refugees?

Maybe I should not write this Text. I grew up a man, white, heterosexual, in a bourgeois family, and have a permanent job. I’m not a woman, not from Mexico, not from the United States or Puerto Rico. I never had to leave my home and flee. I studied literature and know my way around a little bit with stories of what it represents and how they work. That’s enough?

In the coming week the novel “American Dirt” of the author, Jeanine Cummins in German appears. A book that triggered in the United States, a bitter dispute that America is on the one hand, as the book itself, because it revolves around issues of the cultural identity of this country. The someone is, because ideas Count as fast travel, such as viruses, two of the great questions of our time, touches that just as in Germany: what is – or what someone says? And: What a place should be the culture?

A place where a white education, a citizen is allowed to tell a story that takes place in a distant area of the world, or not? Where a man criticize the book, a woman is allowed to, or not?