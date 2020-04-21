Altmann stone: A hymn to the get-togethers – The Hundskrippln have a new song

They also make in Corona-hours music: The Hundskrippln samples currently each fr in the own four Walls.

Hundskrippln

Altmann stone

In a rustic pub he’s sitting at a heavy wooden table in his back, a tiled fireplace. This picture-book Bavarian place is the backdrop of the new music videos of the Hundskrippln to the song “As last tavern”. The musicians from Altmannstein, Mindel Stetten and Kelheim sing the stammtisch culture – celebrate a place full of Cosiness and good conversations. This tribute to the Gemeinschaftsgefhl is, however, at the same time, a warning: you dedicate the song of the last dining room in the world. The Text you want to the Inn to die in the free state of alert. You want to show that the pub is not just a place to drink sffiges beer – but the social centre of the village.

27. Mar published this hymn to the gathering. During the Corona pandemic, forcing restaurateurs to close their doors. “We have considerate, whether or not we should publish the song in this time. In the end, we have decided it to bring out, because the message fits very well to the current Situation”, declared Matthias Riegler, who plays at the Hundskrippln the Quetschn. Currently, would people notice how it is not to allow in the hangout and meet with friends. “If the Bavarian Wirtshuser after the close must, this is what we know now, from the Corona of the time, at some point everyday. The wre is a cultural loss,” handles Riegler more. In addition to this, like the Band with this Song and the associated video clip musical entertainment: “So you have something to Look at, if you are sitting at home. We have installed several celebrities, for example, Bff, or Norbert Neugirg of the Altneihauser celebration of military Kapell’n”, notes Riegler. Because to meet the Band at Festivals, is currently due to the Virus is not possible.

“The concerts until the end of June are partially cancelled already, some are still on the Brink”, told Riegler. The Band is standing in daily with operators in contact. “For us, the revenue in the case of the performances are missing. We do not ask the organisers but no stornogeb do, after you make the bser intention,” says Riegler. Also for the coming year the bookings are slow. “With requests fr 2021 little is going on. I don’t know whether the zusammenhngt directly with Corona. Maybe indirectly, because no one has the nerve to book a Band now”, considerate Riegler. Normally, the Hundskrippln are fully booked a year in advance.

For the five band members, the financial Einbuen be manageable – all of them are not professional musicians and have a second leg to stand on. Riegler, for example, is a programmer. However, not all Art can zurckgreifen on an alternative means of income such as the Hundskrippln. In such Cases, can the Fans help: “Almost all of the Bands or Singer have an online shop. There you can buy, for example, CDs or Mtzen,” explains Riegler. Besides, can grab Fans of their idols, and cultural venues financially, by keeping already purchased tickets fr Auffhrungen.

A special responsibility for musicians Riegler looks at the radio stations. In his opinion, they could result in a less well-known Sngern or Ensembles by the Corona-time help: “great radio station host gnsehaut moments and thank doctors, thus, symbolically and nurses. But where is the radio station help wanted, if you wanted to, do nothing. The ride is a hypocritical Solidarity. “He plays on the so-called Gema-license fees fr copyright. “Playing in a station or other organizer of a song, so for him a royalty Fee due”, explains Riegler. Would station playing regional as well as emerging Artists, went to this Gathering to you. To consider “how now, Rihanna and Ed Sheeran, which is probably coming in anyway well”, there Riegler.

Although the individual band members are not afraid of their existences, that goes by the Coronavirus to the Hundskrippln without a trace: The missing revenues that are reflected on the band Fund, which, for example, the expenses for video shoot to be financed. The problems lie not only in the Finance. Through the dropouts concerts lost the Hundskrippln experience: “The Woodstock of brass music Austria, where we had played, was cancelled. There we had may on the Hauptbhne play. This performance in front of 20000 people would have been our grter,” says Riegler. Besides, to dispense samples, the musicians on the band. You are able to communicate via video chat, but each bt fr alone at his instruments. Thanks to the home office, and output restrictions, the musicians find more time to write lyrics for additional songs. “Tom and I just sit on a Song fr Helene Fischer”, told Riegler. You have to Tinker more in addition to songs for the new Album of the Hundskrippln. Ten to eleven Pieces are to be found on this – about Half of them so far is finished.

In order for the musicians to work to a time after Corona. A time in which they hold Band meetings in the network, but in your Favorite tavern. A time in which you see your Fans in a Video on the screen, but at a concert: “We look forward to can again on the platform are”, resmiert Riegler. DK