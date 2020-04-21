Alesso feat. Liam Payne – Midnight







Happy Dance-Pop Tune for the summer Playlist

Posted by: Henry Einck, on 18. April 2020

(Estimated Reading Time: 2 – 3 Minutes)

“Midnight” by Alesso feat. Liam Payne.

Within the EDM-scene, the Reputation of the Swedish producer Alesso has declined significantly in recent years. He was criticized by Fans often for his musical Experiments, which aimed to land a radio-ready Dance-Pop Hit. Despite all the criticism, some of those Alesso were Songs actually successful, which is why he commercial Dance-Pop released in addition to the Progressive-House-numbers Songs. The first Alesso-Single of this type bears the name “Midnight“, released on June 10. April 2020, through Universal Music. The Dance Star will receive prominent support from former One-Direction-member-Liam Payne. We want to introduce you to the Star collaboration, including producers and Songwriting Teams in the Following and tell you how you too can participate in the Release. For producers Alesso and Liam Payne have in fact come up with something Special.



Midnight – namhaftestes Songwriting Team on Board

First of all, we want to look at the success of the last such Songs from Alesso. There are three examples of considerable success with a Dance-Pop Song. “I Wanna Know“ with Nico & Vinz, as well as “REMEDY“ gathered on Spotify, each with more than 100 million Streams. You can call the Songs, therefore, no doubt as a success, but the biggest Dance Hit of Alesso’s “Let Me Go“ with Hailee Steinfeld, Florida Georgia Line, and watt. The summer Dance-Pop Song is currently at an impressive 715 million Spotify Streams. The same strategy as in the case of the 2017er-Song Alesso followed also in the case of his latest production with Liam Payne.

For this, the Swede has put together a Team of talented producers and songwriters. On the producer side, Jonathan Hoskins was obliged, as a producer of Khalid still relatively unknown. In Songwriting, it became clear to bigger up. With Carl Lehmann, Emanuel Abrahamsson, Neil Ormandy and Nirob Islam, four of the most talented songwriters in Scandinavia test were brought in to the side for the majority of the Hit-Lyrics by Zara Larsson and Galantis ‘ responsibility. Ormandy and Islam wrote, moreover, for DJs such as The Chainsmokers, Deorro or Cheat Codes. Liam Payne was not involved in the Songwriting.

The Team has an upbeat, summery Pop number of tries with a strong sharp hook and a loose Dance-Drop to produce. Managed to do all of the musicians in many Parts. The guitar chords in the Instrumental spread usually summer-feelings, the strong hook in front of the Drop in the Timbre of Liam Payne has a striking effect on the listener, and the Drop comes loose and summery, but so Alesso is not finished yet. The Swede wants to see an Alternative Version of “Midnight“ and asks his Fans to send him their versions of the number. Post the Version under the Hashtag “#AlessoMidnight“ in the Social networks and waiting. If you are convincing, you may be soon a collaboration with one of the most successful producers in the EDM scene at the Start.

Conclusion: For the new Single “Midnight“ has taken Alesso with Liam Payne is definitely not the right singer on the side, delivers a mesmerizing Vocal performance. The great strength of the Songs, the Vocals, especially in the chorus is extremely strong, therefore, are, in fact. Specifically there, the Songwriting Team has made the reputation of the Scandinavian Songwriter all the glory. We keep “Midnight“ for an ideal number for the summer play list 2020. Also, the action with the Alternative Version which is the same for all producers of a cool thing. Apply now!