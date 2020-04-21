Air strike, and World Earth Day: Demonstrate in times of Corona

The Coronavirus pandemic overshadowed a lot of things. Currently, the fight against climate change. We have checked in on Fridays for the Future, and Extinction of Rebellion, however, try to demonstrate for effective climate action. After all, the World Earth Day and the fifth global climate strike to stand in front of the door.

Clear water and fish in the canals of Venice, a lower fine-dust pollution in Graz, or hardly any, flight movements over Europe — check Flightradar24: The signs that the Coronavirus pandemic also has an impact on the environment and the climate, are varied. And, of course, gratifying. There are, however, in this regard, a fairly large But: Is this development sustainable? What happens when all the shops, businesses and factories to resume their work? Not to mention the flight operation? The climate protection that has taken in recent months by Greta Thunberg, Fridays for Future and co. a lot of travel is then again pushed to the side in order to save the economy?

Economy or climate?

The chances are – in the negative sense – good. Because already now it is clear that billions of euros will cost, boost the economy, companies — to support both large and small — in this difficult time. But it is also clear that the fight against the climate crisis is urgent. We have no time to postpone measures on climate protection to a later date. Because if the global warming should not rise more than 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2050, then the action must be taken now, by 2020, 2021.

“We are in the process of losing the battle for the climate”said Greta Thunberg on 4. March in the European Parliament in Brussels. The theme of the climate roadmap of the EU, the corona crisis in Europe is still in the beginnings, was, at the time, the impact to this day still not in sight. And the conclusion Thun mountain to the EU roadmap was on this day damning: “We protest against you inaction. The hard truth is, that neither the policy nor the actions needed are put in place.“ And more: “We need goals for 2020 and every next year to come.”

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TbQVP32PbqE(/embed)

But these goals, there is not really, and certainly not binding. And also the world climate conference of the United Nations (UN), which was scheduled for November 2020 in Glasgow, has been moved to 2021. This is important because here the global, joint action is negotiated and decided.

World Earth Day and the fifth a global climate strike

So what to do? On the Austrian level, the Minister of the environment has Leonore Gewessler in an Interview with the Standard meant: “The Corona-crisis shows that we are determined and ministries across the act. This will, we need to take in the climate crisis. If the climate crisis, then she stays.“

That the full braking of the economy worldwide is still no long-term effect in the Keeling curve show. This is how much CO2 is bound in the earth’s atmosphere. Since the beginning of the 1950s, the carbon dioxide is measured and the Keeling curve recorded. The question arises: now, you will See a difference in the CO2 emissions? Has dropped, since we only fly more restricted and the majority of the factories is at a standstill? The answer is: no. The combustion of fossil fuels would decline over the period of a year to ten percent, in order to have an effect on carbon dioxide Levels, scientist Ralph Keeling says. And this year, we are still a fairly large piece removed.

Home Strike instead of Home Office

The organizers fear the 50. World Earth Daythat will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday. Up to 200 million people in 150 countries participate with activities or demonstrations. The will be with the demonstrations in this year are difficult. For this reason, it is set in the context of the World Earth Day on digital actions. Here you can worldwide all actions follow.

Also next Friday, when the fifth global climate strike, proclaimed by the Fridays for the Future of the program. So: As demonstrated in that for more climate protection, and the forbidden meetings of large numbers of people?

What are Fridays for Future Graz plant?

These are the Fridays for the Future. In the past few months, the Klimaaktivist_innen have lived, that are not only, but mainly — young people on the street. It demonstrates for a healthier world, for climate protection, against the exploitation and waste of our natural resources. And so terribly this word is also: For a more sustainable life. However, output restrictions, Lockdown and co. all this has become impossible. The strike has, moved like so much in the digital world. Home Strike, the Home Office.

“We try to mobilize as many people as possible”says Lina Prügger of the Fridays for the Future, Graz, Austria. For one, it is on Friday between 12:00 and 14:00 a live stream with lectures from academics and music. A Profile image generator made by the Fridays for the strike in the social media. “All can paint a Banner, and strike the pictures and then out of their Windows to hang, or to fences and garages”says Lina. In addition, to be painted under the Motto #colour forfuture in Graz streets with chalk. Also chalk will be provided – here to do this, you can find all the info.

“It needs to both crises solutions”, Lina says. “And these solutions must be socially just and forward-looking. A crisis is more important than the other.“ Against the climate crisis, to fight, to organize the FFF Graz even more than before the Coronavirus pandemic digital. There are weekly video conferences in each of the working groups. And also once a week an open Meeting of the Graz regional group. Here, everybody can join the like. The hard-core group of around ten people, so Lina form in Graz.

Extinction Rebellion of Graz is active

Similarly, the Graz branch of Extinction Rebellion – the more radical twin of FFF. Here, too, between ten and 15 people are the active focus of the group. About 30 people regularly participate in actions such as the Blockade of the entrance gates from Siemens. “We have asked the question of how we should to the current crisis”, explains Heinz Wittenbrink in conversation with food. “Extinction, Rebellion is Yes for civil disobedience, that is in the current situation but difficult.” And be supported, among other things, online petitions and calls started: “That is what is easily and quickly possible.” Actions to World Earth Day and climate of strikes are planned, the Details will not be shared. There are via Social media are also numerous Online offers this week — the info you will find here.

Basically, set Extinction Rebellion to the destination to ensure that is to not been transferred to the corona-crisis “business as usual” is.

Book tip:

Anyone who is interested in the emergence of Fridays for the Future in Austria, the/the new book of Benedict Narodaslowsky “Inside Fridays for Future” to heart. The Journalist describes in an entertaining way, how the global climate has taken movement in Austria foot.

