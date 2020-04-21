After separation: Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer are still friends

Jennifer Aniston (51) in love things just no luck at all: in addition to Brad Pitt (56) you know, in 1998, and learned to love, should you have allegedly had a brief affair with colleague Orlando Bloom (43). Before she was engaged to in the year 2012 with Justin Theroux (48), and finally married, she led a relationship with the singer and Songwriter John Mayer (42). Now it is reported how the two stand to each other today!

Jen and John for the first Time met in 2008 at a Party in the context of the Oscars ceremony, after which she dated for a few months. After a short break, they had their Romance in the beginning of 2009, is again revived. Since then, the Ex no longer has a-couple-too-much contact. However, you should have separated in Good and still on a friendly Basis and understand: “Whenever you talk to each other or are traveling together, it is always friendly and nice”compared to , reveals an Insider US Weekly. Also with her Ex-husband Justin, of 2017 a divorce, to be a friend of the Hollywood Star still.

Only in February were Jen and her Ex-husband Brad at this year’s SAG Awards for pretty much the vertebrae. Behind the Scenes they are supposed to be each other like radiant with joy, in the arms of love and have replaced full Gestures. A Reunion is not planned currently but.

Getty Images Actress Jennifer Aniston

Getty Images Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards 2020

Getty Images Jennifer Aniston, Actress

