He was a TV Star and the German voice of Denzel Washington and Jason Statham. The is now silenced forever. Actor and synchronous speaker Leon soil has died at the age of 61 years.

Mourning for Leon soil: The actor is dead. His Agency confirmed on Tuesday on demand from t-online.de died in the TV Star at the age of 61 years, surprisingly. First of all, Fox and the Crew had reported about it. The voice actors should be succumbed to his cancer.

At the beginning of the nineties, Leon ground for the first Time in front of the camera. As Klaus Gallwitz in “friends for life” had he see then on TV. His most famous role came a few years later. In 1999, Leon floor-starred in “The Red mile”. As Johnny Roland, the great man helped the bald head in the fictitious Hamburger night club “Candy Club”. This was followed by appearances in series such as “Tatort”, “die Rosenheim-Cops” or “Alarm for Cobra 11 followed”.

But much more than his appearance will be familiar to viewers of his voice. For years, Leon ground worked as a synchronous speaker. His voice he lent to Hollywood greats such as Denzel Washington, but also Smith, Wesley Snipes and Samuel L. Jackson Wants.

Until his death, Leon the floor in the Studio, synchronized, especially action movies. Recently, the 61-Year-old was listening to in “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”, but also “Hobbs & Shaw”. In the spin-off of the hit series “Fast & Furious” he took over the voice of the main actor Jason Statham.