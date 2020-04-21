A customer in Australia wants to give back 150 packs of toilet paper

Supermarkets around the world have been complaining of for the Coronavirus pandemic, empty shelves, very often it hits the toilet paper. Meanwhile, the hamster buyers remember: There are always new goods and there is no reason for supplies to stock up on! This is also a customer in the Australian supermarket “Drake probably thought”. He wanted to exchange it for 150 packs of toilet paper. John-Paul Drake, the head of the Australian supermarket chain, makes you angry.