47 refugee children from Greece landed in Germany

Image: Milos Bicanski / Getty Images News

In Germany on Saturday (18. April) 47 unaccompanied children and adolescents from refugee camps in Greece arrived. The Minors had landed aboard a plane from Athens to Hannover. The Federal government informed the Ministry of the interior.

You will be accommodated accordingly, initially for a two-week quarantine in lower Saxony. After that, they will then be distributed to the Federal States.

It was 42 children and five Young people. In the group there were four girls. The Minors come to the Ministry that from Afghanistan, Syria and Eritrea and lived most recently in refugee camps on the Islands of Lesbos, Samos and Chios.

Federal Minister of the interior Horst Seehofer said, it was gratifying that, in spite of the heavy loads caused by the Coronavirus crisis, the first unaccompanied children could be admitted. “This is the result of months of preparations and intensive discussions with our European partners.” In addition, Germany’s commitment to its promise and thus is a concrete sign of European solidarity. “I expect our European partners to start making your Pledges now as soon as possible.” A total of ten EU member States had agreed to the inclusion of children ready. On Wednesday, Greece also had sent twelve minors to Luxembourg.

Other countries to accept refugee children

Greece hopes to be able to in the coming months, a total of 1,600 unaccompanied children in other countries to bring. A minimum of 5200 children of migrants from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and African countries currently living in Greece. Many of them under very poor conditions in Camps on the Islands in the Aegean sea.

(Source: Reuters)