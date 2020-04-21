4 quick hairstyles for the home office

Jogging pants, a thick Sweater over it and quickly get a pigtail made in terms of Styling, a lot of switch back in the home office of us is a corridor. Stop it! We have been looking for four super fast and trendy, Star hairstyles, the are not style is only easy to replicate, but also super for the next video conference is suitable!

In a couple of minutes to the Star-hairstyle

The Corona-crisis demands not only us, but also our hair a lot: in the Morning, we bind ourselves more and more often, just a ponytail, abstain more frequently on our hair treatment and the last right hairstyle is feels like light years.

It is so easy, his hair also in a home office trendy and yet quickly and easily to style. With a few selected products you can you in just a few minutes Hairstyles of the Stars spells, and the drab quarantine to-day life so a little bit of Glamour!

Style 1: Statement-slides à la Nina Dobrev:

What may be missing in this season in any wardrobe: Statement-Clips! Whether it’s with beads, stones or in different colors – the stylish accessories add that special Something to any Hairstyle certain. Also Stars, like Margot Robbie, Emma Watson, Nina Dobrev, and co. have relied on the sparkling pieces of jewelry in the hair. For everyday use the Look like this:

Step 1: The hair a thorough brushing.

Step 2: With a Invisibobble to tie a ponytail. At the last Turn around the braid only half way through the hair tie pull.

Step 3: Your Statement-clasps in the front section of Hair insert. In the case of smaller clips, you can also – as in this example – two clasps to use. For the larger less is more.



1. Invisibobble “The Original Hair Bands”, 3-Pack shopping here for about 5 Euro

2. Anderk “Pearl Hair Clips”, 13 PCs. here for about 15 Euro shopping

Style 2: A bun á la Lena Gercke

The Dutt is probably one of the hairstyles that never go out of fashion. No wonder, because the Hairstyle is not only practical, but also super easy to implement. Top model Lena Gercke thrilled with the hairstyle and so easy to you to style it:

Step 1: Hair with the Tangle Teezer well, comb through, and then to a pigtail together. The height of the pattern can be individually adjusted, depending on how high or low the bun later sitting to.

Step 2: To turn the braid gently to a screw and with a Invisibobble fix.

Step 3: The hair bun to your liking easy to pull apart, to make him to desire a wider appearance.

Step 4: For the perfect Grip with Hair spray fix. Done!



1. Tangle Teezer “Compact Styler”, here for about 10 Euro shop

2. Invisibobble “The Original Hair Bands”, 3-Pack shopping here for about 5 Euro

3. Moroccanoil “Luminöses Hair Spray”, here for about 23 Euro shop

Style 3: Loose waves with a headband

Also Hair Mature among the Trend accessories at all and a long time just to keep the hair out of the face. Already Leighton Meeser and Blake Lively did before, how super can be nice to be the Trend in hair wear. The cool: The Look in a matter of minutes to style:

Step 1: The hair left and right in a game, and with a half start.

Step 2: For easy Beach Waves with a Straighteners just a thin strand of compartments, and the iron of the above schedule, as you would want the hair to normal smooth. Around half of the strand of the hair straightener outwards to the tips. The last three inches of the tips skip.

Step 3: After you’ve applied the second Step for the entire section of Hair, to filter to the front of the Pony section with a very slight rotation to the inside and do you Supplement with the fingers.

Step 4: Then the Hair Mature use. You can either push it directly to the front of the approach easily into the hair so that the Pony game is kept from the face, or you put the headband a few inches from the Pony-match the front locker into the hair.

Step 5: In order to maintain his hair, and leave nice Shine, a few drops of Hair oil RUB into hands and apply sparingly to the lengths of hair. Ready for the Blair Waldorf Look!



1. Grundig “HS 5734 Hair Styler”, here for about 45 Euro shop

2. Kodior “Hair tire”, here for about 15 Euro shopping

3. Moroccanoil “Treatment”, here for about 44 Euro shop

Style 4: spiked Hairstyle with the Look of Duchess Kate

No question, Duchess Kate charmed us with pretty much every one of your hairstyles. The style icon looks with their various Hairstyles are always super elegant and stylish. What we find particularly nice: Kate’s half-open hair, at the back is the front parts of your hair loose. A hairstyle that can quickly imitate:

Step 1: The hair with the Tangle Teezer a good comb through.

Step 2: The upper part of the hair compartments. The first half of the divided hair easily with the Tangle Teezer antoupieren and with a Bobby Pin at the back of the head fix.

Step 3: Step 2 repeat on the other side, Bobby Pin, and remove both sections of hair with a Statement Clasp at the back of the head to the desired height.

Step 4: The Style with Hair spray fix and finish.



1. Tangle Teezer “The Original Hairbrush”, here for about 11 Euro shop

2. Ealicere “Bobby Pins”, 200 PCs. here for about 8 Euro shop

3. Ealicere “Metal Hair Clips”, 12 PCs. here for about 9 Euro shop

4. Wella EIMI “Dynamic Fix”, here for about 11 Euro shop

