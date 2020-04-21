100 movies for lonely Corona nights (6)

In our loose series of “100 films for lonely Corona nights,” we present a couple of alternative Film-tips from our editors. The strips in this list indicate there is no Ranking, we try to make the mixture as colorful as possible, so that you will never be bored and there is something for everyone. Here is part 5!

61. In her shoes (2005)

The unequal sister pair to give Cameron Diaz and Tony Collette. The two are opposites, but the crown on the Whole the grandmother. Tada! Appearance of capricious Shirley McLane!

62. Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

This Star Trek has attracted in addition to the already huge Fanmasse another, because the top villain played by Sherlock Star Benedict Cumberbatch. In our 100 film proposals are not that many blockbusters from the usual Mega -, but this, is really always!

63. The Passion Of The Christ (2004)

Mel Gibson has been fulfilled with this Film as Director is a matter of the heart. Jesus of Nazareth (Jim Caviezel) is arrested in the garden of Gethsemane, trapped, tortured, tormented, condemned to death, nailed to a cross, where he finds salvation. Mel Gibson has taken a long time, the Film, which was among others also due to the fact that the film language is Aramaic. Among others, with Monica Bellucci as Mary Magdalene, Luca Lionello as Judas.

64. The Place Beyond The Pines (2012)

“The Place Beyond The Pines” is playing in the American city of Schenectady, in the motorcycle Stuntman Luke (Ryan Gosling), his Show of shows and it is also the place where he learns that he has become a father. Romina (Eva Mendes) didn’t make Luke a Happy Family, but in Luke something like a paternal obligation feelings so Wake up. By the way: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have to know this Set and have learned to love!

65. House sitter – lies have nice legs (1992)

A wonderfully light-footed Comedy with Goldie Hawn as a notorious liar, and US-comedian-Legbnde Steve Martin as the stuffy architect. The two give the monkey tidy sugar house sitter is great fun!

66. Oh Boy! (2012)

Tom Schilling as Niko Fischer, is that what the Berlin is called a Berliner existence. No work, nothing really works, but everything will continue to run relaxed. The title “Oh Boy!” came about because of the Beatles, the sing: “I read the news today, oh Boy!” From which Song does this line of text comes from?

67. The free will (2006)

Jürgen Vogel plays the rapist Theo, who meets a quiet woman who is kept by her father in chess. A strong piece of film history! From A to Z, always at the edge, and always convincing. With the theme of affect control: Sabine Timoteo as Netti and Manfred Zapatka as her father. Jürgen Vogel was heavily involved in the script development.

68. Mission Impossible (feature film, 1996 series)

Who Action – and-espionage like movies with a lot of effort, Tricks, disguise, mask, and other bells and whistles that can) in six (!Movies, sink into the sofa cushions or all of the Stunts at home like self-adjusting. For Tom-Cruise-Fans a Must!

69. Monster’s Ball (2001)

Heath Ledger died in 2008 – what a great loss for the film world. In Monster’s Ball (in the USA in prison cynical executions called) not he plays the main role, because the have taken over Halle Berry and Billy Bob Thornton. Heath Ledger plays the decisive role, without which the movie would have no point of inflection. Halle Berry received an Oscar for her performance!

70. Thor (2011)

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is in Norse mythology the God of thunder. His little accessories is the Hammer that obeys only its owner. Very effective, of this part. To the family of Gods, also his brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is one of. Loki thinks he was and is an exercise in trickery and intrigue spiders. Oh, and the father is Odin (Anthony Hopkins) and is still the boss. There is a sequel to Thor: “Thor: The Dark world” (2013) and “Thor: the day of the decision” (2017). All the Thor movies are the FSK 12.