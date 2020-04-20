Your New is 22: Kate Beckinsale & her Toyboys – Stars

Kate Beckinsale (46) is in love: her New one is a 22-year-old musician.
Last Sunday, she walked in a good mood and holding hands with the rock musician Goody Grace through Los Angeles. Paparazzi had snapped of the two of several photos.
He is only a year older than your daughter
Goody is about 24 years younger than the performer, and thus only a year older than her daughter, Lily Sheen. Kate and the musicians are supposed to be for a few months a Couple of. In January 2020, the two were seen together at a Party. Since February, she also comments on diligently with his Instagram Posts with hearts.
In the past year, Beckinsale had a brief Liasion with a 30-Year-old comedian Pete Davidson, the Ex Ariana Grande.
With all the men Kate was normally so together, you can see track at the top of the images.