X-Men Star wants to the MCU · KINO.de

Felt like half of Hollywood has played workforce already in the MCU. How important and great this participation is described by an actress in a particular way.

After the huge Acquisition of Fox has secured Disney for more marvel movies. Among other things, “Deadpool” and “X-Men”series count. The latter was recently represented by 2019 in the cinema, at the time, with “Dark Phoenix”. However, both the commercial success, as well as the criticism reviews remained far below expectations.

For more Marvel movies, there are also Disney+. Here you can secure a membership

This Marvel series to appear on Disney+ more:

Now the question is, how is it with the “X-Men”Franchise should go. In an Interview with Variety, has spoken of the “Dark Phoenix”actress Sophie Turner to the current Situation. She has also no information on the plans of Disney, but she would make absolutely sure that the mutants in the series. The Request of the actress is so great that they would kill according to their own statements, even for that.

Here are the Sophie Turner’s comment to you to look at a possible return to the MCU:

Could get the “X-Men”series, a reboot?

After the rather sobering “Dark Phoenix”, it is hard to imagine that Disney remains in the original occupation. The Legacy of the Film could be fatal, which is why a restart would be possible. How this might look, is still written in the stars, because Recently released Disney the displacements of all the marvel movies.

Furthermore, a range of rotation has not been canceled work, which is why the priority is in the “X-Men”, probably currently so high. Maybe a break is doing to the Franchise quite well, until you have exact plans for the popular mutants.

Who shifts in the MCU has lost track, can bring the state of things:

Images of track start(17 images) MCU Phase 4: Almost all theatrical releases postponed – 14 for more Marvel movies to come

Until then, you must wait for Sophie Turner. According to their statements, she shows great interest and would be immediately ready to return to the “X-Men”. A direct release on the streaming service, Disney+ would be conceivable, also, various Marvel series to be released exclusively on this Medium. Due to the current situation, however, is difficult to say how the future of certain projects may look, there is also the “X-Men form” is no exception.

How well are you familiar with the “X-Men”movies, can you test:

Did you like this article? Then leave us a comment

on this page, and discuss with us about the latest film releases,

your favorite TV shows and movies you’ve been waiting for eagerly.

We look forward to your opinion.

To the comments