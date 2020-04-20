What’s going on? Jack Whitehall with Leo-Ex Roxy in Isolation

Jack Whitehall (31) is said to have allegedly fallen for newly. In December 2017, the Comedian finished his six-year-long relationship Gemma Chan. Since then, the 31-Year-old is in search of a new love. In the process, Dates were already with Paris Hilton (39) or Kate Beckinsale (46) said, but the Right was not clearly yet. The Briton has now to be lucky in Model Roxy Horner found?

To The Sun from chatted an Insider that would have gone to him two turtledoves, because of the current health situation in Isolation. “It is still very fresh, but the two live in their own little world and things are going perfectly”said the celebrity expert. You would take the time to get to know one another and the joint moments to enjoy. “The longer you are together, the happier they seem to be,” revealed the source.

Not only Jack tried in the past to find the great love. Also Roxythat was once said to have a Liaison with actor Leonardo DiCaprio (45), finished in December, their two-year-long relationship with the singer Jake Bugg (26). About your Romance with Jack the British not said yet.

Getty Images Jack Whitehall at the Brit Awards 2020

Instagram / roxyhorner Model Roxy Horner in October 2019

Getty Images Singer Jake Bugg and Roxy Horner, in October, 2019 in London

