Vodka for Breakfast: Kanye West was for many years an alcoholic

He suffers from a bipolar disorder, was half his life addicted to sex. Now Superstar Kanye West (42) makes a more Addiction to the public: He was for many years a so-called “functioning alcoholics”. Therefore, the dependence remained unnoticed for a long time, even though he already in the morning drinking vodka.

In an Interview with the magazine “GQ” says the husband of Kim Kardashian for the first time about his struggle away from the bottle.The Rapper admits that there was once a day that he’s not on the bottle handle. Blame it on the many Award Shows were, among other things. His plates of ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ and ‘Watch the Throne’ at the music award ceremonies out empty, searched the 42-Year-old solace in alcohol. “Imagine, you made The Life of Pablo ‘and’re driving down the road and hear any of the Songs on the Radio, while your wife and daughter are in the car,” reveals the musician, his shame.

Vodka for Breakfast

Long he had wanted his creeping is not Looking for it. “One day I was in the office and worked on the Couture collection. In the fridge there was Grey Goose (vodka brand) and I wanted to pour a Drink, when I looked more closely and thought, ‘hell, you’re not going to seduce me today,'” reveals the ‘Famous’-Hitmaker to the ‘GQ’magazine. “This Statement is like a Tattoo. I had realized a Drink, since I do that I need every day. But I stood by me never and I was never told that I am a functioning alcoholic.“

Because he was rarely drunk to see, not was Kanye also touched on his Problem. “People have referred to me as the crazy Person and everything is possible – but not as a functioning alcoholic. I drank orange juice with Grey Goose in the Morning.“ (BANG)